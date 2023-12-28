Heart health tips for December's 'deadliest week of the year'

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - It’s supposed to be the most wonderful time of year, but in fact the last week of December, is considered the deadliest time of the year.

According to a study done by the American Heart Association, Christmas Day, the day after Christmas, and New Years day are the three highest reported days for cardiac deaths throughout the year.

While doctors are not able to pinpoint one exact reason why so many cardiac deaths happen during this period, there are many factors that can play into it.

Different habits during this week may contribute, whether it’s family obligations, less sleep, or new financial stressors from trying to create the perfect holiday get togethers.

Of course, diets go out the door for many during the holidays, so poor eating habits and excessive alcohol use can contribute to the uptick of cardiac deaths during this time.

Talking with Doctor William Gill, with the American Heart Association, he says the most important thing is to get yourself checked out if you feel off. And don’t delay because its the holiday season.

“We just wish for people to just make sure they are taking care of themselves,” said Gill. “Because if they believe they are screwing up the holidays by not seeing their doctors or going to the emergency room, if they are having chest discomfort. If they pass away the holidays are ruined for their loved ones left behind.”

Some things you can do this holiday season is eating and drinking in moderation, while looking for healthy changes you can make! Make the time to take care of yourself, reducing stress from family, work, and the holidays in general. The American Heart Association also recommends at least 150 minutes of physical activity during the week!

Early signs to look out for include chest or upper body discomfort, shortness of breath, nausea, and lightheadedness.

Dr. Gill recommends getting annual check ups and to know your numbers, especially when when it comes to blood pressure.

For those over the age of 40 and between 70 you can seek out a heart scan, which can tell if arteries are starting to harden, a sign of a damaged heart.

