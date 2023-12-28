Hannah Hidalgo named National Freshman of the Week; 4th award this week

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - Another day means another award for Notre Dame freshman phenom Hannah Hidalgo.

Hidalgo was named National Freshman of the Week on Wednesday. It’s the second time this season she’s won this award, and it’s her fourth award this week.

On Tuesday, Hidalgo was named the AP National Player of the Week, the ACC’s Player of the Week, and the ACC’s Rookie of the Week.

This is all coming after she had a triple-double with 26 points, 11 rebounds, and 10 assists in Notre Dame’s win over Western Michigan last week.

Hidalgo currently leads in the ACC in points per game with 23.8 and leads the nation in steals with six per game.

Copyright 2023 WNDU. All rights reserved.