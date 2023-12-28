Advertise With Us

Goshen’s first female mayor sworn in Wednesday night

Gina Leichty first served as interim mayor earlier this year after Jeremy Stutsman resigned from the position.
By 16 News Now and Monica Murphy
Published: Dec. 27, 2023 at 11:16 PM EST|Updated: 50 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GOSHEN, Ind. (WNDU) - Gina Leichty made history on Wednesday night, as she was sworn in as Goshen’s first female mayor during a common council meeting.

Leichty first served as interim mayor earlier this year after Jeremy Stutsman resigned from the position. Then in November, Leichty defeated Republican newcomer Benjamin Rogers.

“Tonight was a great night not only for me, but for all of the elected officials,” Leichty said. “The clerk treasurer and the judge, and all of the city council members were also sworn in tonight. . . It’s a huge honor to be elected into this position.

“I started this summer. I was caucused in, so I had about six months to actually do the job,” she continued. “One of the fortunate things about being caucused in ahead of the election is I was able to find out that I really do love the job. That made the outcome of the election all that much more sweet.”

She said some of her priorities while in office include supporting first responders, affordable housing, and neighborhood needs.

“Because ultimately at the end of the day, it’s whether or not your sidewalks are in good shape and your roads are paved and you feel like your neighborhood is safe. That’s really going to determine a lot about how you feel about the city,” Leichty said. “The community has been really responsive and supportive to me as mayor so far. That has been very heartening to see people from both parties stepping forward and providing that support, and I think Goshen is really kind of a special place in that way.”

The mayor said we can all do our part to serve the community, whether big or small.

“I encourage people to consider getting involved,” she said. “There’s so many ways that people can volunteer and take an active role in their community.”

Prior to becoming mayor, Leichty owned her own business in communications and marketing. She has also been heavily involved in the community for nearly two decades, serving as a community partner and volunteer.

Leichty said all of this work ultimately led her into politics.

Copyright 2023 WNDU. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Mishawaka man found alive after crashing truck on I-94, being trapped for 6 days
Matthew Reum
Mishawaka man’s survival after being trapped in crashed truck for 6 days a ‘Christmas miracle’
St. Joseph County Jail
Inmate who died at St. Joseph County Jail identified
St. Joseph County officer on paid administrative leave after officer-involved shooting on Christmas Eve
New dinosaur museum in South Bend nearing completion

Latest News

The Irish arrived in Texas on Christmas Eve and now have a couple practices under their belt,...
Notre Dame ready for Sun Bowl with new-look offense
The Irish have had to make a lot of adjustments, but the players don’t seem to be too phased...
Irish players confident in new-look offense ahead of Sun Bowl
Another day means another award for Notre Dame freshman phenom Hannah Hidalgo.
Hannah Hidalgo named National Freshman of the Week; 4th award this week
Rain showers are on the way and will impact your Thursday
Chances for rain showers increase overnight into Thursday