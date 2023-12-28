Goshen’s first female mayor sworn in Wednesday night

GOSHEN, Ind. (WNDU) - Gina Leichty made history on Wednesday night, as she was sworn in as Goshen’s first female mayor during a common council meeting.

Leichty first served as interim mayor earlier this year after Jeremy Stutsman resigned from the position. Then in November, Leichty defeated Republican newcomer Benjamin Rogers.

“Tonight was a great night not only for me, but for all of the elected officials,” Leichty said. “The clerk treasurer and the judge, and all of the city council members were also sworn in tonight. . . It’s a huge honor to be elected into this position.

“I started this summer. I was caucused in, so I had about six months to actually do the job,” she continued. “One of the fortunate things about being caucused in ahead of the election is I was able to find out that I really do love the job. That made the outcome of the election all that much more sweet.”

She said some of her priorities while in office include supporting first responders, affordable housing, and neighborhood needs.

“Because ultimately at the end of the day, it’s whether or not your sidewalks are in good shape and your roads are paved and you feel like your neighborhood is safe. That’s really going to determine a lot about how you feel about the city,” Leichty said. “The community has been really responsive and supportive to me as mayor so far. That has been very heartening to see people from both parties stepping forward and providing that support, and I think Goshen is really kind of a special place in that way.”

The mayor said we can all do our part to serve the community, whether big or small.

“I encourage people to consider getting involved,” she said. “There’s so many ways that people can volunteer and take an active role in their community.”

Prior to becoming mayor, Leichty owned her own business in communications and marketing. She has also been heavily involved in the community for nearly two decades, serving as a community partner and volunteer.

Leichty said all of this work ultimately led her into politics.

