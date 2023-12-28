Fire officials share safety tools, tips in case of emergencies in your vehicle

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - A 27-year-old Mishawaka man is in serious condition as he continues to recover after being trapped in his truck for six days.

WNDU is respecting Matthew Reum’s privacy, and whenever he decides to talk, he’ll have quite the story to tell. We spoke to emergency crews on Thursday because what happened to Matt doesn’t happen to everyone.

Officials shared some ways they say you can stay safe and be prepared if the unthinkable happens. Suzie Krill with the South Bend Fire Department described what it’s like walking up to an emergency.

“Your heart is gonna get going… it’s going to be beating… cause it’s nerve-wracking,” she explained. “It’s not something the average person sees every day or is trained to see.”

WNDU reported on Tuesday that two good Samaritans found Reum, who was trapped in his truck for nearly a week near a creak in Porter County.

Krill shared some items you can keep in your car in case you find yourself in an emergency.

“You might want a hat. . . a scarf and a nice warm pair of gloves. Just keep them in a bag to keep them in the back of your trunk or a bin of some kind,” she said. “Another thing would be a flashlight, in case it’s dark out you need to see, you don’t know where you are even maybe your car spun in a circle.”

Krill also mentioned a first aid kit, toilet paper, food, and water are also things you should keep in your car. But what if you end up walking up on someone in dire need of help?

“Scene safety first, you first, and I don’t say that to be selfish, but you have to be safe first,” she said. “Make sure you are safe, make sure there are no electrical lines down on the car, make sure there’s no fire, stuff like that, be careful first. Always get 911 if you can, call 911 and get us coming because it’s all about time. Then talk to the person. You don’t have to go right up to the car, maybe you can holler and say, ‘Hey, are you okay? Do you need help?’ You just need to look at your surroundings and make sure you are safe first, and then go try and help that person.”

She also emphasized keeping the person warm if you are helping someone in a situation where it might not be physically possible to get out of the car, so having something like a blanket can make a difference.

“Maybe you can’t get them out but you could help warm them up, and that is very critical to get them rewarmed, to get the body back up,” Krill said. “So, his leg was unfortunately stuck and he’s not going to be able to get out at that point. So, try and help him where he is, is the window up? Or can you put the window up? Cover him up with your blanket.”

There are so many unanswered questions with Reum’s case, but Krill shared that the department has been responding to more and more car wrecks lately and urges drivers to slow down and be prepared.

“We have had more accidents than we have ever had that we respond to so it’s because people are in a hurry running through yellow lights, not stopping at stop signs, they just got to get there,” Krill explained. “Just slow down and be safe so you can spend time with your family.”

If you would like to donate to Matt Reum’s GoFundMe, click here.

Copyright 2023 WNDU. All rights reserved.