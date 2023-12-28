Chances for rain showers increase overnight into Thursday
Published: Dec. 27, 2023 at 7:03 PM EST|Updated: 17 minutes ago
SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) -
TONIGHT: Mostly cloudy to cloudy skies overnight. Light rain chances increase overnight with some morning patchy fog. Temps stay in the mid to upper 30s.
TOMORROW: Morning patchy fog. Cloudy day with scattered showers. Temperatures hold fairly steady in the lower 40s.
FRIDAY: Cloudy skies with some isolated showers possible. High around 41.
LOOKING AHEAD: Keep the sunglasses handy for Saturday with partly cloudy skies, before our next system brings even cooler weather with highs in the 30s, and a chance of snow showers on New Year’s Eve into New Year’s Day.
