Chances for rain showers increase overnight into Thursday

Rain chances increase as we head overnight into Thursday
By Courtney Jorgensen
Published: Dec. 27, 2023 at 7:03 PM EST|Updated: 17 minutes ago
SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) -

TONIGHT: Mostly cloudy to cloudy skies overnight. Light rain chances increase overnight with some morning patchy fog. Temps stay in the mid to upper 30s.

TOMORROW: Morning patchy fog. Cloudy day with scattered showers. Temperatures hold fairly steady in the lower 40s.

FRIDAY: Cloudy skies with some isolated showers possible. High around 41.

LOOKING AHEAD: Keep the sunglasses handy for Saturday with partly cloudy skies, before our next system brings even cooler weather with highs in the 30s, and a chance of snow showers on New Year’s Eve into New Year’s Day.

Copyright 2023 WNDU. All rights reserved.

