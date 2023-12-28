Benton Harbor ends water bottle program as city completes lead line replacement project

BENTON HARBOR, Mich. (WNDU) - Benton Harbor residents no longer have to hit the bottle to get safe drinking water.

A program that provided free bottled water for more than two years there came to an end yesterday.

The program began in the fall of 2021, as the city started a project to remove its lead water pipes city-wide.

It took about $32.6 million and two years to make a difference that was measured in parts per billion.

“The health side of the crisis is managed and in a good place because we know that from the tap, we’re one part per billion and the lead issue is resolved,” Mayor Marcus Muhammad told 16 News Now.

But even a little bit of lead goes a long way. Mayor Muhammad says there’s an increasing chance that what happened in Benton Harbor can and will happen elsewhere.

“EPA just came out and lowered the parts per billion from 15 to 10, which changes the game in terms of the clean drinking water act, but it’s also its escalating the need to remove the lead lines, so the city of Chicago has over 400,000 in the ground,” Mayor Muhammad explained.

The elimination of Benton Harbor’s bottled water giveaway program came as 100% of the city’s lead service lines have now been replaced, drinking water standards have been met or exceeded in two consecutive years of testing, and 75% of single-family homes have received lead reducing filters.

“But what they need to know is, where has it been successful, how was it successful, what was done to make it successful, and they can look right here to Benton Harbor,” Mayor Muhammad said.

The city does still have some non-health related water woes. The mayor says usage is down from five million gallons per day pre-crisis to about one million gallons per day, and about 30% of water customers are behind on their water bill.

Copyright 2023 WNDU. All rights reserved.