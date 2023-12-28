20th annual Hunter Ice Festival headed to Niles

NILES, Mich. (WNDU) - If you’re still looking to embrace some of that winter spirit, the annual Hunter Ice Festival is returning to Niles in January!

The festival will take place the weekend of Friday, Jan. 12 through Sunday, Jan. 14. along Main Street in downtown. Attendees can participate in a family-friendly ice park, zoom down the “Ice Hill Slide,” and catch an ice-carving competition, all the while supporting their local businesses.

Ice is expected to arrive on Monday, Jan. 8, and residents can see sculptors bringing their visions to life all week long before the big festival.

A full schedule for the Hunter Ice Festival has been enclosed below:

FRIDAY

5 p.m. to 7 p.m. visit the Hunter Ice Cream Booth sponsored by Culver’s of Niles in the 100 block of Main Street

6 p.m. visit the Fire & Ice event in Riverfront Park behind Wonderland Cinema

As weather permits, ice sculptures will be placed throughout downtown

SATURDAY

Niles Frigid 5k 9 a.m. kicks off the LifePlan

From 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. visit the New Journey United Methodist Church Warming Center for a free hot beverage and free crafts for kids

From 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. multi-block sculptures will be carved live throughout downtown

From 12 p.m. to 7 p.m. visit the Hunter Ice Cream Booth in the 100 block of Main Street

From 2 p.m. to 3:30 p.m. LifePlan will be having Baby Cakes Cupcake Competition at The Gather Event Space, 105 E. Main St.

From 2 p.m. to 5 p.m. Front Street Pizza Pub will be hosting a Michigan Beers and Wine Tasting event. Tickets will be on sale at the door for 4 for $8 or 10 for $17. All beers over 10% will be two tickets.

4 p.m. marks the carve-off at the amphitheater in Riverfront Park

An all day interactive ice park will be available on Main by the bridge sponsored by Indeck Niles Energy Center

Ice Sledding Hill at Riverfront Park sponsored by The Children’s Center, Inc.

SUNDAY

From 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. grab some food at the Brunch Buffett at Jim’s Smokin’ Cafe , located at 220 E. Main St.

From 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. get some frozen treats one last time at the Hunter Ice Cream Booth

An all day interactive ice park will be available on Main by the bridge sponsored by Indeck Niles Energy Center

Ice Sledding Hill at Riverfront Park sponsored by The Children’s Center, Inc.

