Advertise With Us

Actor Lee Sun-kyun of Oscar-winning film ‘Parasite’ dies

FILE - Lee Sun-kyun, from left, Kim Hee-won and Ju Ji-hoon poses for photographers at the...
FILE - Lee Sun-kyun, from left, Kim Hee-won and Ju Ji-hoon poses for photographers at the photo call for the film 'Project Silence' at the 76th international film festival, Cannes, southern France, on May 22, 2023. Police says actor Lee Sun-kyun of the Oscar-winning “Parasite” has been found unconscious. Seoul police said police officers discovered an unconscious Lee at an unidentified Seoul site on Wednesday, Dec. 27, but gave no further details.(Daniel Cole | AP Photo/Daniel Cole, File)
By The Associated Press
Published: Dec. 26, 2023 at 10:26 PM EST|Updated: 33 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SEOUL, South Korea (AP) — Actor Lee Sun-kyun of the Oscar-winning movie “Parasite” has died, South Korea’s emergency office said Wednesday.

Lee was found dead at a car in a central Seoul park on Wednesday, it said.

Police earlier said an unconscious Lee was discovered at an unidentified Seoul location.

South Korean media outlets including Yonhap news agency reported that police had been searching for Lee after his family reported he left home after writing a message similar to a suicide note earlier Wednesday.

THIS IS A BREAKING NEWS UPDATE. AP’s earlier story is below:

Actor Lee Sun-kyun of the Oscar-winning movie “Parasite” has been found unconscious, South Korean police said Wednesday.

Police officers discovered an unconscious Lee at an unidentified Seoul location on Wednesday but gave no further details, police said.

South Korean media including Yonhap news agency reported that Lee was found dead in a car at a Seoul park. Yonhap cited police as saying they had been searching for Lee after his family reported he left home after writing a message similar to a suicide note earlier Wednesday.

Yonhap said a man was later found unconscious at the Seoul park and that police identified him as Lee. Yonhap said Lee was later confirmed dead. It said a charcoal briquette was discovered in the passenger seat of the car.

Lee was best known for his role in “Parasite,” in which he played the head of a wealthy family. In 2021, he won a Screen Actors Guild award for “cast in a motion picture” for his role in the same film.

He was nominated for the best actor at the International Emmy Awards for his performance in the sci-fi thriller “Dr. Brain” last year.

Lee was a familiar figure on Korean screens for decades before his “Parasite” fame abroad. He became well-known for his role in a popular drama series, “Coffee Prince (2007),” and gained mainstream popularity with the medical drama “Behind The White Tower,” followed by “Pasta (2010)” and My Mister (2018).”

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The Grinch was sentenced to community service, specifically called upon to return Christmas to...
Grinch gives back after getting arrested in Cassopolis
Elkhart man dies in shooting involving St. Joe County deputy, Mishawaka police officer
First Alert Weather
First Alert Weather: We say goodbye to the 50s for the rest of 2023
Crash scene on North Michigan Street roundabout in South Bend
1 injured in crash at South Bend roundabout
St. Joseph County officer on paid administrative leave after officer-involved shooting on Christmas Eve

Latest News

People across Michiana have been taking advantage of the warmer weather this holiday season.
Michiana residents take advantage of warmer winter weather at Howard Park
The driver of the truck reportedly told his rescuers that he had been trapped in the vehicle...
Man found alive after crashing truck, being trapped for days in northwest Indiana
Detroit Pistons coach Monty Williams argues a call with referee Derrick Collins (11) during...
Pistons lose NBA single-season record 27 straight games, falling to Nets 118-112
Pit Bull Titan was rescued after being missing for three weeks.
Deployed soldier’s dog found three weeks after going missing from South Carolina home