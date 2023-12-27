South Bend-area man found alive after crashing truck, being trapped for days in northwest Indiana

PORTER COUNTY, Ind. (WNDU) - Indiana State Police say a man from the South Bend area who had been trapped for several days after crashing his truck in northwest Indiana was found alive by two good Samaritans on Tuesday afternoon.

According to NBC Chicago, the driver of the truck told his rescuers that he had been trapped in the vehicle for six days.

“It’s a miracle that he’s alive,” said Indiana State Police Sgt. Glen Fifield. “We’ve been lucky enough in this Christmas season that our temperatures have been above normal. That was working in this individual’s favor.”

Police say the truck had veered off the westbound lanes of I-94 in Porter County and became trapped on a rocky embankment underneath a bridge and adjacent to a nearby creek. The driver, an unidentified man in his late 20s who is reportedly from the South Bend area, was pinned inside the vehicle and was unable to reach his phone after the crash.

Fast forward to Tuesday afternoon, when two local fishermen say they were scouting the same area for potential fishing holes when they saw the truck. As they approached it, one of the men saw a person’s body inside and assumed they were dead.

“We were getting to the fishing hole, and the truck caught our curiosity,” said Mario Garcia, one of the good Samaritans. “We went up to it and looked inside and moved the airbag and there was a body in there. I went to touch it, and he turned around. It almost killed me because it was so shocking.”

Garcia said the man started talking to them and was overjoyed to see them. He then told them he had crashed last Wednesday.

“He said to me that he had been there for a long time, and that he had almost lost all hope,” Garcia said. “One more day, and something would have been very different for him.”

NBC Chicago says the vehicle was somehow pinned underneath the bridge on the opposite side of the water, but it wasn’t visible from the roadway above, meaning that the fishermen were the only people who would have been able to spot it.

The driver was flown to Memorial Hospital in South Bend with severe and potentially life-threatening injuries.

“It’s going to take some time to heal,” Fifield said. “Our thoughts are with him.”

An investigation into the cause of the crash is underway.

The regular traffic lanes of I-94 were closed for several hours on Tuesday as crews worked to remove the driver from the truck.

