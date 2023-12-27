Advertise With Us

South Bend-area man found alive after crashing truck, being trapped for days in northwest Indiana

The driver of the truck reportedly told his rescuers that he had been trapped in the vehicle for six days.
By WNDU.com
Published: Dec. 26, 2023 at 10:15 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PORTER COUNTY, Ind. (WNDU) - Indiana State Police say a man from the South Bend area who had been trapped for several days after crashing his truck in northwest Indiana was found alive by two good Samaritans on Tuesday afternoon.

According to NBC Chicago, the driver of the truck told his rescuers that he had been trapped in the vehicle for six days.

“It’s a miracle that he’s alive,” said Indiana State Police Sgt. Glen Fifield. “We’ve been lucky enough in this Christmas season that our temperatures have been above normal. That was working in this individual’s favor.”

Police say the truck had veered off the westbound lanes of I-94 in Porter County and became trapped on a rocky embankment underneath a bridge and adjacent to a nearby creek. The driver, an unidentified man in his late 20s who is reportedly from the South Bend area, was pinned inside the vehicle and was unable to reach his phone after the crash.

Fast forward to Tuesday afternoon, when two local fishermen say they were scouting the same area for potential fishing holes when they saw the truck. As they approached it, one of the men saw a person’s body inside and assumed they were dead.

“We were getting to the fishing hole, and the truck caught our curiosity,” said Mario Garcia, one of the good Samaritans. “We went up to it and looked inside and moved the airbag and there was a body in there. I went to touch it, and he turned around. It almost killed me because it was so shocking.”

Garcia said the man started talking to them and was overjoyed to see them. He then told them he had crashed last Wednesday.

“He said to me that he had been there for a long time, and that he had almost lost all hope,” Garcia said. “One more day, and something would have been very different for him.”

NBC Chicago says the vehicle was somehow pinned underneath the bridge on the opposite side of the water, but it wasn’t visible from the roadway above, meaning that the fishermen were the only people who would have been able to spot it.

The driver was flown to Memorial Hospital in South Bend with severe and potentially life-threatening injuries.

“It’s going to take some time to heal,” Fifield said. “Our thoughts are with him.”

An investigation into the cause of the crash is underway.

The regular traffic lanes of I-94 were closed for several hours on Tuesday as crews worked to remove the driver from the truck.

Copyright 2023 WNDU. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The Grinch was sentenced to community service, specifically called upon to return Christmas to...
Grinch gives back after getting arrested in Cassopolis
Elkhart man dies in shooting involving St. Joe County deputy, Mishawaka police officer
First Alert Weather
First Alert Weather: We say goodbye to the 50s for the rest of 2023
Crash scene on North Michigan Street roundabout in South Bend
1 injured in crash at South Bend roundabout
St. Joseph County officer on paid administrative leave after officer-involved shooting on Christmas Eve

Latest News

People across Michiana have been taking advantage of the warmer weather this holiday season.
Michiana residents take advantage of warmer winter weather at Howard Park
The driver of the truck reportedly told his rescuers that he had been trapped in the vehicle...
Man found alive after crashing truck, being trapped for days in northwest Indiana
Hidalgo was also named this week's ACC Player of the Week and Rookie of the Week.
Notre Dame freshman Hannah Hidalgo named AP Player of the Week
It’s hoped the museum can open in April, or May at the latest.
New dinosaur museum in South Bend nearing completion