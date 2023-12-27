Retirement party held for Berrien County Sheriff Paul Bailey

Dozens gathered to celebrate his 45-year-long career.
By WNDU.com
Published: Dec. 27, 2023 at 6:58 PM EST|Updated: 32 minutes ago
ST. JOSEPH, Mich. (WNDU) - What’s good here in Michiana? How about a big retirement blowout for a retiring Berrien County sheriff.

An open house was held at the FOP Lodge #96 in St. Joseph for Sheriff Paul Bailey on Wednesday. Dozens gathered to celebrate his nearly 45-year-long career.

Bailey got his start in law enforcement at police departments in Schoolcraft and Stevensville before landing a position as a Berrien County deputy. He won election as Berrien County Sheriff in 2000 and became the sheriff on Jan. 1, 2001.

Many at the party thanked Bailey for his 23 years as sheriff — an experience he says is a blessing.

“I was raised here, wanted to give back, and wanted to be in law enforcement to try to make a difference and help people, and that’s hopefully what I’ve done in my 45-year career,” Bailey said. “I’ve just been very blessed by God.”

Undersheriff Chuck Heit will move into the position of interim sheriff. Heit will be running for sheriff in 2024.

