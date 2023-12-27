Notre Dame freshman Hannah Hidalgo named AP National Player of the Week

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - Notre Dame freshman phenom Hannah Hidalgo racked up a few more awards on Tuesday.

For the first time this season, Hidalgo has been named as the AP National Player of the Week while also earning the ACC’S Player and Rookie of the Week honors.

It’s her second time sweeping those conference awards this season, becoming the first player in program history to do so.

This comes after she had a triple-double in the Irish’s 84-47 win over Western Michigan last Thursday, where she scored 26 points with 11 rebounds and 10 assists. It was her fifth game scoring at least 25 points this season.

