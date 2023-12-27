ND football team visits 2 children’s hospitals in El Paso ahead of Sun Bowl matchup

EL PASO, Texas (WNDU) - The Notre Dame football team is already down in El Paso, Texas, to prepare for its Sun Bowl matchup on Friday against Oregon State.

The Irish are keeping busy outside the lines, as the team visited Providence Children’s Hospital and Las Palmas Medical Center’s NICU on Tuesday.

The Sun Bowl makes sure teams participating in the game each year have the opportunity to give back to the community and kids in the city they play in.

Notre Dame and Oregon State will stay busy on Wednesday by visiting Fort Bliss for military simulation training.

The Sun Bowl kicks off this Friday at 2 p.m. EST on CBS.

