Michigan City Coast Guard Station possibly downsizes

A national labor shortage is forcing select Coast Guard stations across the county to downsize.
By Natacha Casal
Published: Dec. 27, 2023 at 5:26 PM EST|Updated: moments ago
MICHIGAN CITY, Ind. (WNDU) - A Coast Guard station in Michigan City that has been operating 24 hours and 7 days a week since 1888 may be downsizing.

The U.S. Coast Guard Michigan City Station has multiple missions including search and rescue, law enforcement, homeland security, and marine environmental protection.

According to The Michigan City station, they average about 125 search and rescue calls a year.

The South Bend Tribune reported the new operating hours for the station have not been decided. The two options are whether it would be open Friday through Sunday or strictly two days on weekends during the summer.

One public affairs officer at the Coast Guard station in Cleveland told the Tribune a labor shortage nationwide is forcing the decision to downsize.

It is affecting a select number of Coast Guard stations across the country with the goal to restore staffing and other resources in areas where service calls are highest.

On Wednesday, Jack Arnett the CEO of the LaPorte County Convention and Visitor’s Bureau expressed concern about how the county and its residents would be affected.

“There’s all kinds of ramifications that affect our county and residents quality of life and quality of faith. It goes way beyond the safety aspect of not having coverage on weekends or times when folks would be heavily using the water,” said Arnett. “But it also goes into areas like we have a whole industry of boaters, commercial fishermen, and pleasure fishermen that use those inlets and there is dredging involved. So if we lose the Coast Guard, our ability to keep the dredging up, and funding for the dredging and stuff like that which logically the dominoes would fall and we could be affected.”

Earlier in December the Michigan City Common Council unanimously approved a resolution asking lawmakers to reverse their decision to downsize the Coast Guard.

The plans will also be sent to First district Congressman Frank Mrvan of Hammond along with both U.S. senators from Indiana, Mike Braun and Todd Young.

