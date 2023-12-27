Michiana leaders educating community on Day 2 of Kwanzaa

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - Our team is continuing to take a deeper dive into Kwanzaa, as Wednesday marks day two of the weeklong holiday that’s celebrated by millions.

But we also understand many people may not know too much about it. That’s why we sat down with a couple of local leaders here in Michiana so they could tell us all about it.

Kwanzaa is a tradition that’s only 57 years old. The weeklong non-religious observation of African Americans’ ancestral roots celebrates seven core principles, with each day celebrating a different one.

Day one on Tuesday focused on Umoja, or unity.

“That would mean that since we’re one family, I’m not going to steal from you, I’m not going to kill you. We are one family,” explained Akila Karanja. “So that, of course, would fit into the paradigm of, you know, getting rid of violence.”

Day two of Kwanzaa kicked off Wednesday with a focus on Kujichagulia, meaning self-determination.

On Wednesday night, it’s signified by lighting a second candle on the kinara, with one candle being lit each night.

The kinara holds seven candles — one black, three green, and three red.

Joseph and Akila Karanja are two community leaders here in Michiana who hope to spread the word about what they’re calling not just a holiday, but a paradigm.

“Now when you look at all the communities in the United States, the African Americans are the only ones who don’t have something they can call old country or old traditions because their names were taken away. Their cultures, their songs, their traditions were taken away,” Joseph explained.

Joseph and Akila also recently wrote a book to help educate people. It’s titled “Kwanzaa Made Simple.”

“Someone asked us to participate in this year’s citywide Kwanzaa. And we thought it’s a gift to the community to put it back together, revise it, and make it available to everybody,” Joseph said.

The weeklong celebration continues through Jan. 1. Next up is day three on Thursday, which honors Ujima —meaning collective work and responsibility.

Also on Thursday is the citywide Kwanzaa event at the St. Joseph County Public Library in downtown South Bend. That’s where Joseph and Akila will be giving out free copies of “Kwanzaa Made Simple” to the first 100 kids in attendance.

The event is free and open to the public, kicking off at 6 p.m.

