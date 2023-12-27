Local Professors call for increased aid, ceasefire for Palestinian civilians

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) -On December 10th, 1948 the United Nations established a universal declaration of human rights.

And 75 years later the world is witnessing a human rights atrocity before our very eyes taking place in Gaza.

According to the Gaza Health Ministry, the death toll has surpassed 20,000, with at-least 8000 children being killed.

It’s a human rights tragedy that continues with cries for a ceasefire coming from all around the world and right here at home.

The sounds of bombings and sirens are all too common for the people of Gaza, and since the fighting started on October 7th those sounds have only increased.

So it’s not a question of whose side you’re on in this war, it’s about humanity

“So, we must talk about the humanitarian crisis because it affects us, said Ebrahim Moosa, Professor of Islamic Thought and Muslim Societies” “It’s our fellow human beings. Of different religious traditions, the people being killed are Muslim, Christian, Secular, Jewish, a range of human beings of different perspectives are being killed. And if we don’t care for our fellow human being then we are diminishing ourselves.”

This comes as nearly 2.3 million Gazans are displaced from their homes and in need of desperate help. It’s a humanitarian issue at the end of the day and Atalia Omer, a Professor of Religion, conflict and peace studies at the University of Notre Dame knows well because she is Israeli herself.

“I mean these are humans who need their basic needs met,” said Omer. “And there’s so many levels of starvation, on top of everything. Including multiple people who were uprooted, over the 60+ day assault.”

Over the past couple of days there’s been an uptick in Humanitarian support with the UN Security council passing a resolution for increased aid. In this resolution the United States abstained from voting. That’s why it’s our duty as American citizens to continue lending your voice and talking about this humanitarian disaster taking place

“Our silence is complicity,” said Moosa. “So, the silence that Americans are showing, but there has been a group of Americans that have been extremely vocal and been protesting and trying to tell our government. That they are on the wrong side of history, and those are the courageous people. I think more people need to join. We can’t just go all out and protest, we also need to inform our representatives of a ceasefire and that food and aid, American food and aid must go to Palestinians.”

Some ways you can help at home is by reaching out to your local representatives and call for and immediate ceasefire.

And by staying up to date and talking about the human rights issues affecting Palestinians.

