‘Kwanzaa Made Simple’ with Akila & Joseph Karanja

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - Our team is continuing to take a deeper dive into Kwanzaa, as Wednesday marks day two of the weeklong holiday that’s celebrated by millions.

However, we also understand that many of you may have never heard of the holiday, which is why we brought in two people who know it well: Akila and Joseph Karanja.

Akila gave us more background on the holiday, while Joseph told us more about a book that he and Akila wrote a few years ago called “Kwanzaa Made Simple.” Joseph says it’s a short book with everything you need to know about the holiday.

Joseph and Akila plan on giving out copies of “Kwanzaa Made Simple” for free to the first 100 kids who attend the citywide Kwanzaa event on Thursday at the St. Joseph County Public Library in downtown South Bend.

To learn more, watch Akila and Joseph’s full conversation with Lauren Moss and Joshua Short in the video above!

