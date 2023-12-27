Advertise With Us

Irish in El Paso gearing up for Sun Bowl

The Irish arrived in Texas back on Christmas Eve and are now practicing for Friday’s game.
By Jackson Neill
Published: Dec. 26, 2023 at 11:39 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
EL PASO, Texas (WNDU) - It’s bowl week for the Notre Dame football team, as the Irish are getting ready for their Sun Bowl matchup against Oregon State.

This is the seventh straight year that Notre Dame is in a bowl game and the second time they’re in the Sun Bowl. The last time they played in this game was 2010 when they beat Miami 33-17 to wrap up Brian Kelly’s first season at 8-5.

This year, the Irish enter the game at 9-3 and are looking for their sixth double-digit win season in the past seven years and first under head coach Marcus Freeman.

Even though they’re two time zones away in west Texas, the Fighting Irish say they’re ready to go.

“Anywhere we go obviously, everyone knows us,” says senior defensive lineman Howard Cross III. “You’re against us or not, everyone knows us. So, most of the time if we go to stadiums that don’t really pack a lot, it’s all Notre Dame fans. Even opposing teams, big stages, we’re always the majority of the fans there. So, we have the best fans in the world and we’re going to show them why.”

“Energy has been high, especially after last night and our first practice here,” says sophomore running back Jadarian Price. “Just coming out here and being able to play football again, especially for me playing in my home state, the energy has been pretty high. Just being together as a team it’s the most important thing. These are the times I will really not take for granted.”

The Sun Bowl kicks off this Friday at 2 p.m. EST on CBS.

