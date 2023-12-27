Ice skating in the warmer weather at Howard Park

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - People across Michiana have been taking advantage of the warmer weather this holiday season.

A large crowd gathered to go ice skating at Howard Park on Tuesday night.

“Obviously with [the warmer weather] comes a little bit of melting, but we have an awesome refrigeration system below our ice that helps keep it frozen. So, yes, it may be a little wet and slushy on top, but the ice underneath is usually pretty good...You know, winter break from school. Families in town for Christmas. Colleges on vacation and all that. We prepare for big crowds and we have fun with it. We enjoy everyone coming out,” said Kelli Notteboom, who is the Aquatics & Ice Manager, Venues Parks & Arts.

You can pick from six sessions offered throughout the day. They recommend buying tickets on-line to help make the check-in process smoother.

“We kick off on Black Friday. We do a big opening day. This year we had fireworks and reindeer and then we do small stuff throughout the season. We do DJ skate every other Friday. So, we’ve got that coming up this Friday, so that will be at our nine o’clock session...This season we are kicking off with a great start and I know the weather is supposed to get a little cooler and snowier as the week goes on, but that’s the magic of ice skating, you can come out pretty much any time and skate,” said Notteboom.

The length of the season is always dependent on the weather.

To view the schedule, click here.

Howard Park is also offering a low sensory ice skating night on February 7 from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m.

