GoFundMe set up for Mishawaka man trapped in crashed truck for 6 days

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - A Mishawaka man is in the ICU and in critical condition after two fishermen found him trapped in his truck on Tuesday after he had crashed it nearly a week prior in northwest Indiana.

WNDU has verified a GoFundMe that was created by a good friend of Matthew Reum to help pay for his medical expenses. The friend who helped organize the GoFundMe, Haley Traxler of South Bend, says he has several broken bones and is looking at a possible amputation.

Emergency crews were called late Tuesday afternoon to I-94 at the Salt Creek overpass in Porter County after two local fishermen who were looking for fishing holes spotted Reum’s crashed truck under the overpass.

They ended up finding Reum inside the truck, thinking he was dead at first. But when one of the fishermen touched his arm, he turned to them and started talking.

Matthew Reum (Haley Traxler/GoFundMe)

Firefighters were able to remove Reum from his truck, and he was airlifted to Memorial Hospital in South Bend, where he is currently listed in critical condition.

According to police, Reum was pinned inside of the vehicle and was unable to reach his phone to call for help. Meanwhile, his truck was unable to be seen from the roadway.

Had it not been for the two fisherman that were walking the creek on Tuesday, police say this incident more than likely would have had a different outcome, as they believe Reum had been trapped in the truck for six days. Police say he was able to drink rainwater for hydration in order to survive for such a long period of time.

Traxler created a GoFundMe for Reum on Wednesday morning with a $25,000 goal. If you’d like to donate to it, click here.

Stay up to date on local news with WNDU on-air and online. Be sure to download the 16 News Now App and follow our YouTube page as we continue to bring you the latest coverage on this developing story.

Copyright 2023 WNDU. All rights reserved.