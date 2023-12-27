Advertise With Us

Elkhart Community Schools hires new superintendent

Dr. Larry A. Huff
Dr. Larry A. Huff
By WNDU.com
Published: Dec. 27, 2023 at 10:28 AM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
ELKHART, Ind. (WNDU) - Elkhart Community Schools has officially found its next leader.

The Elkhart Community School Board voted unanimously to hire Dr. Larry Huff as the district’s new superintendent. Huff will eventually replace Mark Mow, who has been serving as Elkhart’s interim superintendent since July.

Huff comes to Elkhart after serving as chief academic officer for the Metropolitan School District of Pike Township near Indianapolis. According to a release from Elkhart Community Schools, Pike Township experienced increased student performance in IREAD-3 and ILEARN student achievement under Huff’s leadership. The district’s graduation rate also increased to 96.2% for the 2022-23 school year.

“We are thrilled to welcome a highly competent administrator and academic leader to the district, who has shown exceptional performance within the Indiana Public Schools system,” says Dacey Davis, president of the Elkhart Community School Board. “What sets him apart is his unwavering dedication to students and his focus on creating an environment that fosters their academic excellence as well as personal development. Elkhart Community Schools can look forward to an exciting future.”

Huff is a former teacher and principal with a bachelor’s degree from the University of Indianapolis, a master’s degree from Marian University in Indianapolis, and a graduate of the Indiana Aspiring Superintendent Academy. He earned his doctoral degree from Oakland City University with a focus on school superintendency in December 2020. He is Certified in Crisis Prevention Intervention and a 3-time recipient of the Pike’s Superintendent Above and Beyond Award.

“Together, let’s create a future for Elkhart where every student’s potential is not just recognized but passionately nurtured,” Huff says. “Our schools are not just places of learning but thriving hubs of creativity, innovation, and college/career readiness. This is our shared vision – a beacon of excellence in education.”

The district’s release did not specify when Huff would begin working. But according to the Elkhart Community Schools’ website, the new superintendent is expected to begin working no later than July 1, 2024.

