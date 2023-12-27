Civil rights crimes said to be on the rise in Michigan

(WNDU) - Mark Totten doesn’t hate his job. It’s just that dealing with hate is becoming a bigger and bigger part of it.

Totten is the U.S. Attorney for the Western District of Michigan. He is adjusting to the changing times.

“That includes a few things. It is a new civil rights team in our office. It includes multiple assistant U.S. attorneys and other support staff as well to address civil rights issues in the district. We hired a new civil rights attorney. It was actually a new position we created,” Totten told 16 News Now in a Zoom interview.

“Here in the district, we have some significant civil rights cases. We’ve charged Seann Pietila from the Upper Peninsula with planning a mass shooting down in East Lansing against a Jewish synagogue,” Totten added. “We also charged another individual up in the Michigan’s Upper Peninsula with acts to vandalize, with neo-Nazi symbols, a synagogue up in Hancock.”

February of this year brought the sentencing of a man who pleaded guilty to setting fire to a Planned Parenthood Health Center in Kalamazoo. In August of 2022, shared surveillance video showed a man in a camouflage coat outside the building.

An anonymous tip led police to a social media post, in which Joshua Brereton says, “Right now, we have a genocide happening, genocide. Of babies and people think it isn’t always the hot topic. You literally have neighbors who think it’s okay to kill a baby.”

Court documents allege that surveillance cameras also caught Brereton of Paw Paw using torch fluid to set fire to some bushes outside the health center before lighting a fireplace starter log and throwing it on to the roof of the building.

It’s something Totten calls “political violence.”

“Violence that is, reflects the disputes that we experience politically. Certainly, this was one of them,” Totten said. “If you look at that case and kind of how it developed, this was dispute around a policy issue the individual didn’t like.”

Brereton was sentenced in February to serve five years in prison.

Nathan Weeden is scheduled to go on trial in January in Marquette for allegedly defacing a temple in Hancock with white supremacist symbols.

