What’s Cooking: New Year’s Eve celebrations on the menu for this week

Dec. 26, 2023
(WNDU) - What’s cooking in Michiana this week? Our reporting partners at the South Bend Tribune tell us where you can find meals in the community.

In addition to some of the usual weekly meals, you’ll find several New Year’s Eve celebrations on tap for this week!

  • Thursday Burger Night (Galien American Legion Post 344 - 402 N. Cleveland Avenue, Galien) Thursday, Dec. 28, from 4 p.m. to 8 p.m. - Burgers, hot dog, shrimp, chicken strips, or sloppy Joe baskets. Cost: $5 to $9. Baskets include fries and slaw. Menu may vary except for the hamburgers.
  • Fish Fry (American Legion Post 308 - 122 Lincoln Way East, Osceola) Friday, Dec. 29, from 5 p.m. to 7:30 p.m. - All you can eat when dine-in. Curbside pickup and ordering. Call 574-674-6712.
  • Fish, Chicken or Shrimp Fry (Ryan A. Balmer American Legion Post 161 - 133 E. Mishawaka Avenue, Mishawaka) Friday, Dec. 29, from 4:30 p.m. to 7 p.m. - Carryout only. Call ahead Thursday and Friday. Cost: $8 to $14. Call 574-255-8319.
  • Kitchen Open (American Legion Pulaski Post 357 - 5414 W. Sample Street, South Bend) Friday, Dec. 29, from 11 a.m. to 8 p.m. and Sunday, Dec. 31, from 8 a.m. to 11 a.m. - Fish fry plus full menu on Fridays. Cost: varies. Call 574-234-5073.
  • New Year’s Eve Party (American Legion Post 284 - 23571 Grant Road, South Bend) Sunday, Dec. 31, from 6 p.m. to midnight - Tickets: $50/individual or $100/couple. Includes party favors, drinks, Polish style meal. Only 100 tickets available, purchase at bar. Drinks at 6 p.m.; dinner at 7 p.m.; Borderline at 8 p.m. Call 574-289-4459.
  • New Year’s Eve Party and Dance (American Legion Pulaski Post 357, Big Hall - 5414 W. Sample Street, South Bend) Sunday, Dec. 31, from 8 p.m. to 1 a.m. (Jan . 1) - No cover. Beverages, pizza available for purchase. Snacks permitted. No outside beverages permitted. Band: Pt and the Cruisers. Call 574-234-5073.
  • New Year’s Eve Celebration (Journeyman Distillery at The Featherbone Factory - 109 Generations Drive, Three Oaks) Sunday, Dec. 31, from 7:30 p.m. or 9 p.m. to 12:30 a.m. - Pre-fix Dinner: 7:30 p.m. at Staymaker restaurant, 3-course dinner, $75/person. Dance Party: 9 p.m. to 12:30 a.m., $40/person. Purchase tickets here.

Submit your event to Cheryl Morey, Newsroom, South Bend Tribune, 635 S. Lafayette Blvd., Suite 138, South Bend, IN 46601; or email cmorey@sbtinfo.com. Deadline is Thursday prior at noon. Please check with the venue for any cancellations.

