Advertise With Us

St. Joseph County officer on paid administrative leave after officer-involved shooting on Christmas Eve

(WNDU)
By WNDU.com
Published: Dec. 26, 2023 at 4:27 PM EST|Updated: 40 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ST. JOSEPH COUNTY, Ind. (WNDU) - The St. Joseph County Police Department says one of its officers is on paid administrative leave while Indiana State Police investigate the deadly shooting of a suspect who led officers on a multi-county chase on Christmas Eve.

According to ISP, officers were called just before 5:10 a.m. on Sunday to the 200 block of S. Dixie Way in Roseland on reports of shots fired. Minutes later, a St. Joseph County deputy spotted the suspect vehicle, a black 2004 Lincoln SUV, and tried to pull it over.

The driver didn’t stop and led officers on a chase. Officers from the Mishawaka Police Department joined in the pursuit when it reached Capital Avenue/Elm Road.

The driver of the Lincoln later drove into a field approximately half a mile south of the intersection of Elm Road and Tyler Road in Marshall County. That’s where he reportedly tried to run away.

Indiana State Police say the St. Joseph County deputy and the Mishawaka officer then fired their weapons at the suspect. It’s unclear at this time if the suspect was firing back at police.

The suspect, who was identified as 54-year-old Johnny Wood of Elkhart, was pronounced dead at the scene.

On Tuesday, the St. Joseph County Police Department said the officer who was involved in the shooting is now on paid administrative leave as Indiana State Police continue their investigation. The status of the Mishawaka officer who was involved in the shooting is currently unclear.

Indiana State Police say all information will be turned over to the Marshall County Prosecutor’s Office for review at the end of their investigation.

Copyright 2023 WNDU. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The Grinch was sentenced to community service, specifically called upon to return Christmas to...
Grinch gives back after getting arrested in Cassopolis
Elkhart man dies in shooting involving St. Joe County deputy, Mishawaka police officer
First Alert Weather
First Alert Weather: We say goodbye to the 50s for the rest of 2023
As you enter the Jorgensen home, you are instantly greeted by 3 of the 81 trees currently on...
Things to do on Christmas Day in Michiana
WNDU
Merry Christmas & Happy New Year

Latest News

If you plan on traveling for New Year's, experts say this Thursday is projected to be the most...
Roads expected to remain busy during post-holiday travel period
Community leaders say they hope more people embrace the holiday as a way to dig deeper into...
Kwanzaa celebrations underway in Michiana
Holiday Travel: Americans projected to drive for New Year’s
Community leaders here in Michiana say they hope more people embrace the holiday as a way to...
Kwanzaa celebrations underway in Michiana