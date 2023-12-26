St. Joseph County officer on paid administrative leave after officer-involved shooting on Christmas Eve

ST. JOSEPH COUNTY, Ind. (WNDU) - The St. Joseph County Police Department says one of its officers is on paid administrative leave while Indiana State Police investigate the deadly shooting of a suspect who led officers on a multi-county chase on Christmas Eve.

According to ISP, officers were called just before 5:10 a.m. on Sunday to the 200 block of S. Dixie Way in Roseland on reports of shots fired. Minutes later, a St. Joseph County deputy spotted the suspect vehicle, a black 2004 Lincoln SUV, and tried to pull it over.

The driver didn’t stop and led officers on a chase. Officers from the Mishawaka Police Department joined in the pursuit when it reached Capital Avenue/Elm Road.

The driver of the Lincoln later drove into a field approximately half a mile south of the intersection of Elm Road and Tyler Road in Marshall County. That’s where he reportedly tried to run away.

Indiana State Police say the St. Joseph County deputy and the Mishawaka officer then fired their weapons at the suspect. It’s unclear at this time if the suspect was firing back at police.

The suspect, who was identified as 54-year-old Johnny Wood of Elkhart, was pronounced dead at the scene.

On Tuesday, the St. Joseph County Police Department said the officer who was involved in the shooting is now on paid administrative leave as Indiana State Police continue their investigation. The status of the Mishawaka officer who was involved in the shooting is currently unclear.

Indiana State Police say all information will be turned over to the Marshall County Prosecutor’s Office for review at the end of their investigation.

