South Bend officials helping to fill void left from Michiana Five for the Homeless closing

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - Homelessness is an issue that continues to be prevalent around the country and right here in South Bend.

And with the recent closing of Michiana 5 for the homeless, the question remains where can the homeless get help now?

That’s why the city has made it a goal to tackle the homelessness issue that has unfortunately been on the rise in our area, by creating a network of outlets to support those who need it most in our community.

In an annual test point in time test done by Indiana Housing and Community Development Authority. It determined that Saint Joe County’s Homeless count is up 7% from 2020.

That’s why South Bend has pushed for continued help, creating and expanding on outlets to follow the Michiana 5 for the homelessness model of support.

Which is helping these individuals by getting to know them, what they need and what their issues are.

The city has continued that model in recent months, creating a living experienced group, that gives city officials the chance to connect and learn from people who are going through these experiences.

“We had a meeting this afternoon to talk to people about their stories,” said Carl Hetler, Coordinator of Homelessness for South Bend. “To be able to hear what challenges they are facing, and to find out what are the next steps that they are planning to take. It’s that kind of example that Michiana 5 for the homeless does for the community, to learn from the people struggling, they have lots of wisdom, lots of resources, strength, and determination, and challenges that come with being un-housed.”

South Bend officials know the impact that Michiana 5 had on the people in our community and that’s why the city is using the non-profit’s blueprint to continue helping in our area.

And that model is simple, treat these individuals like the humans they are.

The city has done that by creating a network of groups that understand the difficulties they are going through.

Places like the Center for the Homeless, transitional living spaces like Motels 4 Now or Oaklawn’s Mobile Crisis unit, that takes response calls and will go to the person in need.

This support comes even as homeless numbers rise across the county, going from that’s why it’s the cities’ goal to bring real support and change to these individuals.

Reaching 550 at the time of the test in January.

“That is a significant number, but it’s also small enough for someone whose come from the Chicago and San Francisco area, said Hetler. “To feel like we can know people individually even with that 500 plus number. “We know people what they need, what their issues are, what is the best support for them, and we can give people the personal care that has been modeled and advocated for by Michiana 5.”

For those who still need help after the closing of Michiana 5, the city is reminding guest of winter amnesty taking place at the Center for the Homeless, located at 813 S Michigan St.

With over 50 beds for people to use, as well as the addition of hot showers for the first time.

