South Bend to demolish 21 vacant and abandoned homes

A house at 253 N. Kenmore St. that the city of South Bend plans to demolish in 2024.
A house at 253 N. Kenmore St. that the city of South Bend plans to demolish in 2024.(Jordan Smith, South Bend Tribune)
By WNDU.com
Published: Dec. 26, 2023 at 3:09 PM EST|Updated: seconds ago
SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - The city of South Bend plans to demolish 21 vacant and abandoned homes this year as part of its efforts to remove neighborhood blight.

According to our reporting partners at the South Bend Tribune, South Bend’s Board of Public Works voted earlier this month to pay Ritschard Bros, Inc., about $368,000 to demolish all the properties, which are eligible to go down under Indiana’s Unsafe Building Law.

The homes are scattered across South Bend’s west and southeast sides. City officials say these 21 homes are not only eyesores but reduce property values and attract criminal activity.

The demolitions are set to take place sometime this upcoming spring.

Here’s a list of the 21 homes that are set for demolition:

  • 823 S. Arnold Street
  • 219 S. Chestnut Street
  • 226 E. Donald Street
  • 1132 E. Donald Street
  • 610 E. Fairview Avenue
  • 1329 Fisher Street
  • 1031 Hancock Street
  • 610 S. Illinois Street
  • 227 E. Indiana Avenue
  • 732 E. Indiana Avenue
  • 722 W. Jefferson Boulevard
  • 253 N. Kenmore Street
  • 2001 Leer Street
  • 615 Leland Avenue
  • 507 W. Marion Street
  • 1011 O’Brien Street
  • 2424 Orange Street
  • 1328 Randolph Street
  • 2114 S. St. Joseph Street
  • 1912 S. Scott Street
  • 213 S. Wellington Street

You can also find these home on the map listed below (courtesy of the South Bend Tribune):

