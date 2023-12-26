South Bend to demolish 21 vacant and abandoned homes

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - The city of South Bend plans to demolish 21 vacant and abandoned homes this year as part of its efforts to remove neighborhood blight.

According to our reporting partners at the South Bend Tribune, South Bend’s Board of Public Works voted earlier this month to pay Ritschard Bros, Inc., about $368,000 to demolish all the properties, which are eligible to go down under Indiana’s Unsafe Building Law.

The homes are scattered across South Bend’s west and southeast sides. City officials say these 21 homes are not only eyesores but reduce property values and attract criminal activity.

The demolitions are set to take place sometime this upcoming spring.

Here’s a list of the 21 homes that are set for demolition:

823 S. Arnold Street

219 S. Chestnut Street

226 E. Donald Street

1132 E. Donald Street

610 E. Fairview Avenue

1329 Fisher Street

1031 Hancock Street

610 S. Illinois Street

227 E. Indiana Avenue

732 E. Indiana Avenue

722 W. Jefferson Boulevard

253 N. Kenmore Street

2001 Leer Street

615 Leland Avenue

507 W. Marion Street

1011 O’Brien Street

2424 Orange Street

1328 Randolph Street

2114 S. St. Joseph Street

1912 S. Scott Street

213 S. Wellington Street

You can also find these home on the map listed below (courtesy of the South Bend Tribune):

