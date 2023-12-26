Rare duck from Arctic found, saved by girl in central Indiana

Hancock Wildlife Rescue and Rehabilitation took in a 1-pound long-tailed duck that was found...
Hancock Wildlife Rescue and Rehabilitation took in a 1-pound long-tailed duck that was found by a little girl in the middle of the road in Greenfield.(Hancock Wildlife Rescue & Rehabilitation)
By WNDU.com
Published: Dec. 26, 2023 at 1:27 PM EST|Updated: 31 minutes ago
GREENFIELD, Ind. (WNDU) - A wildlife rescue and rehabilitation group in central Indiana received quite a surprise from the Arctic north (no, it wasn’t a visit from Santa Claus.)

According to our sister station WTHR, Hancock Wildlife Rescue and Rehabilitation took in a 1-pound long-tailed duck that was found by a little girl in the middle of the road in Greenfield, which is roughly 205 miles east of Indianapolis.

The duck, who was named Rosealini by the little girl, is typically found in the Arctic and northern coastal regions, according to the rescue and rehabilitation organization.

The shelter says Rosealini had no wounds on her, but she is getting some rest before she gets returned home.

“We’re hoping that she’ll feel better by next week, and maybe she can hitch a ride with Santa back to the North Pole,” the organization said on Facebook.

