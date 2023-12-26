New dinosaur museum in South Bend nearing completion

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - A paleontologist has been hired and will report to work at the Indiana Dinosaur Museum in South Bend in two weeks.

That’s the latest sign of project progress.

At this point, it’s hoped the museum can open in April, or May at the latest. Work on the buildings is wrapping up, with work on the exhibits just beginning.

The museum hired a world class dinosaur sculptor to produce a replica of “Juliette,” who is the inspiration for the museum. She is a duck-billed dinosaur who was museum founder Mark Tarner’s first rare find as a paleontologist. Juliette is unique in that she was found with some 13 feet of skin on her tail.

“I didn’t want to sell her, and Indianapolis wanted the dinosaur,” Tarner said. “I just thought, ‘Gosh, if it’s that prominent maybe I should, you know, help myself and help South Bend.’ And that’s kind of when it started, when I found a significant dinosaur.”

The museum obtained at least one other full body dinosaur replica and some head-only busts.

“There’s two extremes in the dinosaur business, or the attraction business,” Tarner explained. “Rubber dinosaurs that you see traveling around and they’re kind of not well built and the science is sketchy and then really, academic institutions. There’s a place where science can meet fun, and I hope we hit that sweet spot.”

Speaking of sweets, Tarner’s South Bend Chocolate Café is located next door to the building that once housed the College Football Hall of Fame — a local museum project that was perhaps infamous for its failure here.

“That was sort of a limited attraction, you know, and they weren’t rooted in South Bend,” Tarner explained. “To me this is something that, it’s us. It’s me, and I think it’s going to be successful because of that. More natural and organic.

“I love challenges, and we’re going to get this done,” he added. “It’s going to be world class; I’m going to be proud of it, and so is South Bend.”

The project also includes moving the South Bend Chocolate Museum to the dino museum site at U.S. 20 and the Bypass, and the opening of a new South Bend Public House restaurant.

You can keep an eye on the museum’s progress by following Indiana Dinosaur Museum on Facebook.

