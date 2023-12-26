Michigan among 22 states to see minimum wage increase on New Year’s Day

(WNDU) - Minimum wages are on the rise in 22 states, including Michigan.

Starting Jan. 1, the minimum wage will rise 23 cents to $10.33 in the Wolverine State. Meanwhile, some of Michigan’s neighbors will also see wage increases on New Year’s Day.

In Illinois, the state minimum wage will increase from $13 to $14. It’s important to note cities in Illinois can set their own minimum wages because in Chicago, workers make a minimum of $15 an hour, depending on the number of employees at a business.

Ohio is also raising its minimum wage to $10.45 from $10.10.

If you’re wondering about Indiana, the minimum wage remains at the federal minimum of $7.25 an hour.

A few other details into the new minimum wage coming in Michigan :

The 85% rate for minors aged 16 and 17 will increase to $8.78 per hour.

The tipped employee rate of hourly pay will jump to $3.93 per hour.

The training wage of $4.25 per hour for newly hired employees ages 16 to 19 for their 90 calendar days of employment remains the same.

