Michigan among 22 states to see minimum wage increase on New Year’s Day

By WNDU.com
Published: Dec. 26, 2023 at 6:54 PM EST|Updated: 53 minutes ago
(WNDU) - Minimum wages are on the rise in 22 states, including Michigan.

Starting Jan. 1, the minimum wage will rise 23 cents to $10.33 in the Wolverine State. Meanwhile, some of Michigan’s neighbors will also see wage increases on New Year’s Day.

In Illinois, the state minimum wage will increase from $13 to $14. It’s important to note cities in Illinois can set their own minimum wages because in Chicago, workers make a minimum of $15 an hour, depending on the number of employees at a business.

Ohio is also raising its minimum wage to $10.45 from $10.10.

If you’re wondering about Indiana, the minimum wage remains at the federal minimum of $7.25 an hour.

A few other details into the new minimum wage coming in Michigan:

  • The 85% rate for minors aged 16 and 17 will increase to $8.78 per hour.
  • The tipped employee rate of hourly pay will jump to $3.93 per hour.
  • The training wage of $4.25 per hour for newly hired employees ages 16 to 19 for their 90 calendar days of employment remains the same.

For more information on Michigan’s wage increase, click here.

For a look at where wages are increasing across the country, click here.

Copyright 2023 WNDU. All rights reserved.

