Merrillville could soon have a food and beverage tax

By WNDU.com
Published: Dec. 26, 2023 at 2:48 PM EST|Updated: 55 minutes ago
MERRILLVILLE, Ind. (WNDU) - The Town Council in Merrillville is pushing for a new food and beverage tax that could go into effect as early as Jan. 1, 2024

The Indiana General Assembly has approved legislation that gives Merrillville the clearance to enact a tax of up to 1 percent on food and drink purchases in the town’s restaurants and businesses that serve food.

The 1 percent tax would add up to one cent for every dollar spent. So, if you had a tab of $40 for your food and drinks you would be taxed an additional 40 cents.

Community leaders believe the tax could raise about $1.8 million annually.

The money would be used to promote tourism and help pay for parks and recreation opportunities.

The Town Council will take up the issue during its meeting on Tuesday, Dec. 26 and could make a final decision very soon.

