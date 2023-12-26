Kwanzaa celebrations underway in Michiana

Community leaders here in Michiana say they hope more people embrace the holiday as a way to...
Community leaders here in Michiana say they hope more people embrace the holiday as a way to dig deeper into their roots.
By Alex Almanza and WNDU.com
Published: Dec. 26, 2023 at 3:38 PM EST|Updated: moments ago
(WNDU) - Tuesday marks the first day of the weeklong celebration of Kwanzaa.

The name comes from a Swahili phrase meaning “first fruits.” The holiday was created in 1966 as a non-religious observation of African Americans’ ancestral roots that celebrates seven core principles, including creativity, collective responsibility, self-determination, faith, and purpose.

Like the menorah in Hanukkah, a candle is lit each night on the kinara. The kinara holds seven candles — one black, three green and three red. They represent the people, the struggle, and the future, as well as the seven principles.

Community leaders here in Michiana say they hope more people embrace the holiday as a way to dig deeper into their roots.

“Kwanzaa helps us to think,” says Akila Karanja. “This principle, unity — I can’t do this by myself. I need to reach out to somebody. Self -determination, if I think of how to build the community, then I will be sowing into my future. I’ll have a building in my future. I’ll have a place to live in my future.”

The celebration of Kwanzaa ends on Jan. 1 (New Year’s Day).

According to our reporting partners at the South Bend Tribune, the public is invited to the free annual Kwanzaa ceremonies and feast on Wednesday night at the St. Joseph County Public Library’s auditorium. The event kicks off at 6 p.m. For more information, click here.

