Inmate who died at St. Joseph County Jail identified

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - Indiana State Police have identified the inmate who died at the St. Joseph County Jail over the weekend as Linda Kay Jones, 65 of South Bend.

Police say jail staff and EMTs attempted life-saving measures on Jones while she was having a “medical emergency” on Saturday afternoon, but they were unsuccessful.

Indiana State Police are handling the investigation.

Copyright 2023 WNDU. All rights reserved.