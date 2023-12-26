Inmate who died at St. Joseph County Jail identified

Indiana State Police have identified the inmate who died at the St. Joseph County Jail over the weekend as Linda Kay Jones, 65 of South Bend.
By WNDU.com
Published: Dec. 26, 2023 at 6:12 PM EST|Updated: 32 minutes ago
SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - Indiana State Police have identified the inmate who died at the St. Joseph County Jail over the weekend as Linda Kay Jones, 65 of South Bend.

Police say jail staff and EMTs attempted life-saving measures on Jones while she was having a “medical emergency” on Saturday afternoon, but they were unsuccessful.

Indiana State Police are handling the investigation.

