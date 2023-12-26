Advertise With Us

Holiday Travel: Americans projected to drive for New Year’s

If you plan on traveling for New Year's, experts say this Thursday is projected to be the most congested day on the road during the post-holiday travel period.
By Natacha Casal
Published: Dec. 26, 2023 at 4:33 PM EST|Updated: 35 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - It may be the day after Christmas, but many Americans are packing their bags to either head back to work, head on a trip that Santa gifted them, or head to loved ones for New Year’s celebrations.

AAA reports around 104 million people drove to their holiday destinations this year, which is more than last year.

According to experts, now through Saturday, Dec. 30, will be some of the busiest times of the year for drivers. If you plan on traveling for New Year’s, experts say this Thursday, Dec. 28, is projected to be the most congested day on the road during the post-holiday travel period.

One couple tells WNDU they’ve been on the road for quite some time, but traffic has been light for the most part.

“Traffic was very light on Friday, and today is quite light, too. which has been awesome,” said Louis and Lloyd. “We’ve been in Chicago and they went their separate ways, so we’re heading back up to the Cleveland area.”

Reports say Americans are expected to travel more than 50 miles on New Year’s. AAA projects around 115 million travelers during the holiday week, and 90% of those people will be traveling by car.

Gasoline prices are lower than last year with a current average in Indiana of $2.91 per gallon compared to $2.95 in 2022. Meanwhile, the current average in Michigan is $2.99 and $3.01 last year.

Copyright 2023 WNDU. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The Grinch was sentenced to community service, specifically called upon to return Christmas to...
Grinch gives back after getting arrested in Cassopolis
Elkhart man dies in shooting involving St. Joe County deputy, Mishawaka police officer
First Alert Weather
First Alert Weather: We say goodbye to the 50s for the rest of 2023
As you enter the Jorgensen home, you are instantly greeted by 3 of the 81 trees currently on...
Things to do on Christmas Day in Michiana
WNDU
Merry Christmas & Happy New Year

Latest News

If you plan on traveling for New Year's, experts say this Thursday is projected to be the most...
Roads expected to remain busy during post-holiday travel period
Community leaders say they hope more people embrace the holiday as a way to dig deeper into...
Kwanzaa celebrations underway in Michiana
St. Joseph County officer on paid administrative leave after officer-involved shooting on Christmas Eve
Community leaders here in Michiana say they hope more people embrace the holiday as a way to...
Kwanzaa celebrations underway in Michiana