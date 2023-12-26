Holiday Travel: Americans projected to drive for New Year’s

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - It may be the day after Christmas, but many Americans are packing their bags to either head back to work, head on a trip that Santa gifted them, or head to loved ones for New Year’s celebrations.

AAA reports around 104 million people drove to their holiday destinations this year, which is more than last year.

According to experts, now through Saturday, Dec. 30, will be some of the busiest times of the year for drivers. If you plan on traveling for New Year’s, experts say this Thursday, Dec. 28, is projected to be the most congested day on the road during the post-holiday travel period.

One couple tells WNDU they’ve been on the road for quite some time, but traffic has been light for the most part.

“Traffic was very light on Friday, and today is quite light, too. which has been awesome,” said Louis and Lloyd. “We’ve been in Chicago and they went their separate ways, so we’re heading back up to the Cleveland area.”

Reports say Americans are expected to travel more than 50 miles on New Year’s. AAA projects around 115 million travelers during the holiday week, and 90% of those people will be traveling by car.

Gasoline prices are lower than last year with a current average in Indiana of $2.91 per gallon compared to $2.95 in 2022. Meanwhile, the current average in Michigan is $2.99 and $3.01 last year.

