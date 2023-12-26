First Alert Weather: Sunshine Wednesday; Rain drops expected Thursday

Showers Thursday will only amount to around 0.10″.
By Andrew Whitmyer
Published: Oct. 29, 2023 at 9:09 AM EDT|Updated: seconds ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WEDNESDAY: If your vehicle is not in a garage Wednesday morning you will need to spend a few extra minutes with the scraper and defrosters! Morning temperatures are back below freezing for the first time since last Thursday. Our average low for late December is around 20F. Expect sunshine Wednesday and another day with afternoon highs well above average. High 45F. Low 33F. Wind NNW at 5 to 15 mph.

THURSDAY: Cloudy with drizzle and rain showers throughout the day. Rainfall amounts will stay under 0.10″ for most. A few snowflakes may mix in at times, but no accumulation or road impacts are expected. High 42F. Low 35F. Wind N at 5 to 10 mph.

FRIDAY: Mostly cloudy with a chance of scattered light showers. A few snowflakes may mix in at times, but no accumulation or road impacts are expected. High 40F. Low 28F. Wind NNW at 10 to 15 mph.

SATURDAY: Sunshine and clouds mixed. High 40F. Low 28F. Wind WSW at 5 to 10 mph.

NEW YEAR’S HOLIDAY: Trending cooler with highs in the 30s. Chance of light snow showers. Road impacts are not likely, but a few slick spots may develop Sunday night where light snow is falling.

Copyright 2023 WNDU. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

Temperatures will continue to fall as we head towards the end of the year

Cooling trend continues into the end of 2023

Updated: 11 hours ago
|
By Courtney Jorgensen
Cooling trend continues but a few peeks of sunshine are possible on Wednesday

News

One Foggy Christmas Eve... and Christmas Eve Eve!

Updated: Dec. 22, 2023 at 7:09 PM EST
|
By Gary Sieber
A rainy night for Michiana with some spotty showers possible this weekend. Temperatures will be 20 degrees above normal!

News

First Alert Weather - Saturday, December 16, 2023

First Alert Weather - Saturday, December 16, 2023

Updated: Dec. 16, 2023 at 9:39 AM EST

Forecast

First Alert Weather: Soggy Sunday, Wintry Mix Possible Halloween

First Alert Weather: Soggy Sunday, Wintry Mix Possible Halloween

Updated: Oct. 28, 2023 at 11:39 PM EDT
|
By Martin Lowrimore
Snowflakes possible for trick-or-treaters on Tuesday.

Latest News

News

First Alert Forecast

First Alert Forecast: Turning warmer on Thursday

Updated: Sep. 27, 2023 at 10:30 PM EDT
|
By Matt Engelbrecht
Fog will be in the forecast early Thursday and Friday morning

News

First Alert Forecast

First Alert Forecast: Showers and clouds, but staying warm

Updated: Sep. 25, 2023 at 10:47 PM EDT
|
By Matt Engelbrecht
Rain will be around the next few days. Highs will warm back to the upper 70s this weekend.

News

First Alert Weather - Saturday, September 16, 2023

First Alert Forecast: Comfy Saturday; Clouds and some rain Sunday

Updated: Sep. 15, 2023 at 11:20 PM EDT
|
By Gary Sieber
Kickoff conditions will be warm and cloudy on Saturday for the Irish

News

First Alert Forecast

First Alert Forecast: Staying sunny and warming into Saturday

Updated: Sep. 14, 2023 at 11:26 PM EDT
|
By Matt Engelbrecht
Next shower chance arrives Saturday night into Sunday

News

First Alert Weekend Weather: Fog Early... Then Sunshine!

Updated: Aug. 25, 2023 at 5:16 PM EDT
|
By Gary Sieber
Temperatures and humidity values falling as the weekend moves in

News

First Alert Weather: Heat, Humidity Reaching Dangerous Levels This Week

Updated: Aug. 19, 2023 at 11:34 PM EDT
|
By Gary Sieber
Heat will build all week until a low pressure moves into the Midwest late this week.