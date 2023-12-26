First Alert Weather: Sunshine Wednesday; Rain drops expected Thursday

WEDNESDAY: If your vehicle is not in a garage Wednesday morning you will need to spend a few extra minutes with the scraper and defrosters! Morning temperatures are back below freezing for the first time since last Thursday. Our average low for late December is around 20F. Expect sunshine Wednesday and another day with afternoon highs well above average. High 45F. Low 33F. Wind NNW at 5 to 15 mph.

THURSDAY: Cloudy with drizzle and rain showers throughout the day. Rainfall amounts will stay under 0.10″ for most. A few snowflakes may mix in at times, but no accumulation or road impacts are expected. High 42F. Low 35F. Wind N at 5 to 10 mph.

FRIDAY: Mostly cloudy with a chance of scattered light showers. A few snowflakes may mix in at times, but no accumulation or road impacts are expected. High 40F. Low 28F. Wind NNW at 10 to 15 mph.

SATURDAY: Sunshine and clouds mixed. High 40F. Low 28F. Wind WSW at 5 to 10 mph.

NEW YEAR’S HOLIDAY: Trending cooler with highs in the 30s. Chance of light snow showers. Road impacts are not likely, but a few slick spots may develop Sunday night where light snow is falling.

