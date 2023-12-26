First Alert Weather: We say goodbye to the 50s for the rest of 2023

TUESDAY: Scattered morning light showers will give way to a mostly dry afternoon and evening. High nearly steady in the afternoon in the mid to upper 40s. Low 32F. Wind SW at 5 to 15 mph.

WEDNESDAY: Intervals of clouds and sunshine in the morning with more clouds for later in the day. High 45F. Low 33F. Wind NNW at 5 to 15 mph.

THURSDAY: Cloudy with showers. A few snowflakes may mix in at times, but no accumulation or road impacts are expected. High 42F. Low 35F. Wind N at 5 to 10 mph.

FRIDAY: Mostly cloudy with a chance of scattered light showers. A few snowflakes may mix in at times, but no accumulation or road impacts are expected. High 40F. Low 28F. Wind NNW at 10 to 15 mph.

SATURDAY: Sunshine and clouds mixed. High 40F. Low 28F. Wind WSW at 5 to 10 mph.

