Cooling trend continues into the end of 2023

So long to the 50s, we’re back into the 30s by 2024
Cooler days are ahead but we will at least see some sun tomorrow
By Courtney Jorgensen
Published: Dec. 26, 2023 at 6:50 PM EST|Updated: moments ago
SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) -

TONIGHT: Skies becoming mostly cloudy as temperatures fall to the lower 30s.

TOMORROW: A pleasant day, cooler than where we have been in the 50s, but still well above normal. Expect partly sunny to partly cloudy skies and temperatures in the mid 40s.

THURSDAY: Chance of rain showers develops as we head through the day under cloudy skies. Temperatures reach the lower 40s.

LOOKING AHEAD: The temperature trend continues to fall and we’re into the upper 30s by end of the weekend, which is the end of 2023! A few snowflakes are possible then as well as we head into the New Year next week. Closer to seasonable temperatures in the 30s for our highs as we start off 2024.

