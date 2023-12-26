Christmas tree disposal

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - If you live in South Bend and you’re wondering how you’re going to get rid of that Christmas tree, the city has an answer.

The city will offer free Christmas tree recycling from Tuesday, January 2 to Thursday, February 1. Christmas trees will be collected on the same day as trash pickup. Residents can schedule their pickup by submitting an online request at southbendin.gov/treepickup or by calling 311.

Recycled trees will be made into mulch and compost. Below are guidelines that residents are asked to follow for safe and efficient tree pickup:

All trees must be placed at the curb by 6:00 am on the day of pickup. Trees should not be placed in the street or alley. Cars should not be parked on top or in front of the tree, as this could hamper crews from collecting it.

All lights, ornaments, plastic coverings/wraps and metals, such as nails or tree stands, must be removed from the tree prior to pick up. Items left on trees can injure employees or seriously damage the tree shredding equipment, leaving it inoperable.

Artificial trees and trees containing any metal, glass or wire will not be collected. Residents will be responsible for the proper disposal of these items.

Free Christmas tree recycling only includes the removal of one tree per household. Additional Christmas trees can be recycled and billed at a rate of $10 per tree. After February 1, any Christmas tree pickups scheduled will be used as the residents’ free monthly yard waste extra pickup. For more information on Christmas tree recycling, visit southbendin.gov/treepickup or call 311.

