Christmas tree disposal programs in South Bend, Elkhart

If you’re wondering how you’re going to get rid of that Christmas tree, both cities have an answer.
By WNDU.com
Published: Dec. 26, 2023 at 10:45 AM EST|Updated: 9 hours ago
(WNDU) - If you live in South Bend or Elkhart and you’re wondering how you’re going to get rid of that Christmas tree, both cities have an answer.

SOUTH BEND

South Bend will offer free Christmas tree recycling from Jan. 2, to Feb. 1. Christmas trees will be collected on the same day as trash pickup. Residents can schedule their pickup by submitting an online request or by calling 311.

Recycled trees will be made into mulch and compost. Below are guidelines that residents are asked to follow for safe and efficient tree pickup:

  • All trees must be placed at the curb by 6 a.m. on the day of pickup. Trees should not be placed in the street or alley. Cars should not be parked on top or in front of the tree, as this could hamper crews from collecting it.
  • All lights, ornaments, plastic coverings/wraps and metals, such as nails or tree stands, must be removed from the tree prior to pick up. Items left on trees can injure employees or seriously damage the tree shredding equipment, leaving it inoperable.
  • Artificial trees and trees containing any metal, glass or wire will not be collected. Residents will be responsible for the proper disposal of these items.

Free Christmas tree recycling only includes the removal of one tree per household. Additional Christmas trees can be recycled and billed at a rate of $10 per tree. After Feb. 1, any Christmas tree pickups scheduled will be used as the residents’ free monthly yard waste extra pickup.

For more information on Christmas tree recycling, click here or call 311.

ELKHART

In Elkhart, curbside pickup starts a little later from Jan. 8 through Jan. 19.

You can also drop off your trees at the following locations:

  • North Side Middle School parking lot off of Bristol Street
  • West Side Middle School parking lot off of N. Nappanee Street
  • Pierre Moran Pavilion parking lot at 200 W. Lusher Avenue behind the school
  • Riverview Park parking lot at Riverview Avenue and Superior Street

City officials there also ask to remove ornaments and the tree stand before disposing.

