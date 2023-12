SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - A crash on the roundabout at N. Michigan Street and Bartlett Street in South Bend caused a fair amount of damage, but nobody was critically hurt.

The crash happened just before 9 a.m. Tuesday morning near Memorial Hospital.

Police believe the crash may have been caused by a medical problem.

They are still looking into it.

