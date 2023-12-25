Things to do on Christmas Day in Michiana

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - Many families partake in morning traditions like unwrapping gifts and watching classics like Frosty the Snowman. But what about those who may not celebrate the holiday or be able to visit family for Christmas?

After unwrapping the last gift and finishing last night’s leftovers what is there else to do on Christmas day? You could always watch Christmas films while sipping eggnog on the couch but what if you want to get out of the house?

Staff at AMC in South Bend told us they expect it to be busy. With many films that are showing like; ‘The Color Purple,’ ‘Wonka,’ and ‘Migration,’ the last showing is at 10:30 pm.

If your family is more on the competitive side, across is Chippewa Bowling and they are open till 10 pm.

And if you’ve worked up an appetite, some open restaurants are Red Lobster, Koto, and IHop, although closing hours may be affected due to the holiday.

