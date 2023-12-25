Notre Dame safety Thomas Harper declares for NFL Draft

While Harper had already opted out of playing in the team’s upcoming Sun Bowl matchup against Oregon State, he shared some bigger news on Christmas Eve.
By Jackson Neill and WNDU.com
Published: Dec. 24, 2023 at 10:26 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - While Notre Dame safety Thomas Harper had already opted out of playing in the team’s upcoming Sun Bowl matchup against Oregon State, he shared some bigger news on Christmas Eve.

Harper announced on social media that he is declaring for the NFL Draft.

Harper joined the Irish last offseason as a graduate transfer from Oklahoma State. This past season, he was a big part of Notre Dame’s nickel defense, playing in 438 snaps — the 10th most on the team.

He recorded 39 tackles, including six for a loss, with two sacks and one forced fumble in 11 games played. The only matchup he missed was Notre Dame’s loss to Louisville, where he was out with a concussion.

Senior cornerback Clarence Lewis is expected to take over Harper’s role.

