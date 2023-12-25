Grinch gives back after getting arrested in Cassopolis

The Grinch was sentenced to community service, specifically called upon to return Christmas to the children of Cassopolis on Christmas Eve.
By George Mallet
Published: Dec. 24, 2023 at 11:04 PM EST|Updated: 25 minutes ago
CASSOPOLIS, Mich. (WNDU) - It was a top story on WNDU. Police in Cassopolis found themselves in pursuit of a familiar culprit.

Yes… that culprit.

You’re a foul one, Mr. Grinch. You’re a nasty, wasty skunk. Your heart is full of unwashed socks, Mr. Grinch. You get the idea…

The Cassopolis coppers put the Grinch on ice, and it wasn’t hard. Officer Jonathon Foster cuffed the culprit.

“It wasn’t difficult to find somebody with green fur, running around,” he said. “We had a couple extra calls on it that said he might be by the police department, so we went to that area and we were able to locate him.”

The wheels of justice turned quickly for the king of sinful sots.

The Grinch was sentenced to community service, specifically called upon to return Christmas to the children of Cassopolis on Christmas Eve.

Seems the Grinch’s heart was no longer a dead tomato splotched with moldy purple spots on Sunday night. In fact the whole village of Cassopolis seemed to be buying in to the idea of celebrating a big green man with an at once appalling, but somehow appealing dump heap of a soul.

“This village is family. We’ve got to give back as much as we can,” Officer Foster said. “And we just came up with a great idea to give back to the kids, give people a laugh, bring people closer together on the holidays.”

Not bad for a three-decker sauerkraut and toadstool sandwich with arsenic sauce.

