LIVE: Follow Santa Claus as he delivers presents across the globe using NORAD’s Santa Tracker

By WNDU.com
Published: Dec. 24, 2023 at 10:37 AM EST|Updated: 25 minutes ago
(WNDU) - For the 68th year in a row, the North American Aerospace Defense Command (NORAD) in Colorado is tracking Santa Claus as he makes his way across the globe to deliver presents!

While NORAD typically focuses on homeland security matters, it shifts its focus on Christmas Eve to keep an eye on exactly where Jolly Ol’ Saint Nick is on his journey.

The military is tracking Santa with, “the same technology we use every single day to keep North America safe,” said U.S. Air Force Col. Elizabeth Mathias, NORAD’s chief spokesperson. “We’re able to follow the light from Rudolph’s red nose.”

The wildly-popular tracking Santa tradition began by accident in 1955, when Air Force Col. Harry Shoup — the commander on duty at the NORAD’s predecessor, the Continental Air Defense Command — fielded a call from a child who dialed a misprinted telephone number in a newspaper department store ad, thinking she was calling Santa.

A fast-thinking Shoup quickly assured his caller he was Santa, and as more calls came in, he assigned a duty officer to keep answering. And the tradition began.

You can follow Santa’s journey live by watching the video above (courtesy of USA Today), going to NORAD’s Santa Tracker website, or by following NORAD’s Santa Tracker on X (formerly known as Twitter).

You can also call 1-877 HI-NORAD (1-877-446-6723) to talk directly to NORAD staff members who will provide updates on Santa’s exact location. NORAD expects some 1,100 volunteers to help answer calls this year in a dedicated operations center at Peterson Space Force Base in Colorado Springs.

