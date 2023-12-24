Indiana State Police ask holiday motorists to slow down and drive sober

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - It’s the holiday season, but before we can open presents or share a glass of eggnog with our loved ones, we have to pack our bags and hit the road.

With a potential record number of holiday travelers this year mixed with rainy conditions around Michiana, Indiana State Police want to remind Hoosiers to limit risky behavior so we can all celebrate with our loved ones.

They call Indiana the “Crossroads of America,” but with the holiday season in full swing, more passenger vehicles, trucks, and buses will be on our highways, increasing the chances of an accident.

Millions of Americans will be taking to the skies and the rails, but over 100 million will travel by car, meaning there’s less room for error behind the wheel.

“Keeping a safe distance between you and the car ahead of you,” said Trooper Matthew Drudge with the Indiana State Police. “That way, if something does happen, if someone slams on their brakes, a deer jumps in the road, that gives you enough time, whether that’s two or three car lengths, to be able to avoid some catastrophic injury.”

Driving at or under the speed limit in rainy or snowy conditions can limit accidents, but police say avoiding driving drunk is the biggest factor in preventing fatal crashes.

“Doesn’t mean they’re a bad person, but now you’ve got a fatality crash; now they’re facing 20 years in prison due to this one mistake, this one pitfall they had in their mind to just drive when $20 on a taxi ride could’ve prevented the loss of life, Drudge said. “That could’ve prevented us having to go and inform this victim’s family that their loved one isn’t coming home.”

And if we all want to continue enjoying the holidays with our families, Trooper Drudge asks that all Hoosiers drive sober, not just during the festive season but all year round.

“It’s not just that day either; these people, every Christmas, they’re going to be reminded of what happened to their loved one,” Drudge said. “You’re not just affecting them right then, but you’re affecting them throughout their life because they lost their loved one, so that’s why we always try to hammer down that reactionary gap, don’t drink and drive, be safe out there because we want everyone to be home and be able to enjoy that time with their family this time of year.”

Trooper Drudge tells 16 News Now that if you are being pulled over on the highway at night or in bad weather, putting on your hazards and pulling off at the next safe and well-lit location is acceptable and appreciated.

Trooper Drudge also asks drivers not to use cruise control when driving in rainy or snowy conditions, as your vehicle can automatically overcorrect and cause an accident.

Copyright 2023 WNDU. All rights reserved.