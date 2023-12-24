First Alert Weather: Warm Christmas Day with evening rain

CHRISTMAS DAY: Our greatest chance of rain for Christmas will arrive after 3 PM. Expect steady light rain Christmas evening and overnight. High 55F will make this a top 10 warmest Christmas ever in Michiana. Low 46F. Wind SE at 10 to 15 mph.

TUESDAY: Cloudy with pockets of fog and light drizzle. Chance of a shower throughout the day ahead of a cold front moving in. High 52F. Low 33F. Wind SSW at 5 to 10 mph.

WEDNESDAY: Mostly cloudy with a chance for morning fog and drizzle. A chance for rain and snow showers Wednesday evening and night. High 45F. Low 34F. Wind NNW at 5 to 10 mph.

