First Alert Weather: Warm Christmas Day with evening rain

High temperatures are expected to be in the 50s through Tuesday.
By Andrew Whitmyer
Published: Oct. 29, 2023 at 9:09 AM EDT|Updated: seconds ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CHRISTMAS DAY: Our greatest chance of rain for Christmas will arrive after 3 PM. Expect steady light rain Christmas evening and overnight. High 55F will make this a top 10 warmest Christmas ever in Michiana. Low 46F. Wind SE at 10 to 15 mph.

TUESDAY: Cloudy with pockets of fog and light drizzle. Chance of a shower throughout the day ahead of a cold front moving in. High 52F. Low 33F. Wind SSW at 5 to 10 mph.

WEDNESDAY: Mostly cloudy with a chance for morning fog and drizzle. A chance for rain and snow showers Wednesday evening and night. High 45F. Low 34F. Wind NNW at 5 to 10 mph.

Copyright 2023 WNDU. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

One Foggy Christmas Eve... and Christmas Eve Eve!

Updated: Dec. 22, 2023 at 7:09 PM EST
|
By Gary Sieber
A rainy night for Michiana with some spotty showers possible this weekend. Temperatures will be 20 degrees above normal!

News

First Alert Weather - Saturday, December 16, 2023

First Alert Weather - Saturday, December 16, 2023

Updated: Dec. 16, 2023 at 9:39 AM EST

Forecast

First Alert Weather: Soggy Sunday, Wintry Mix Possible Halloween

First Alert Weather: Soggy Sunday, Wintry Mix Possible Halloween

Updated: Oct. 28, 2023 at 11:39 PM EDT
|
By Martin Lowrimore
Snowflakes possible for trick-or-treaters on Tuesday.

News

First Alert Forecast

First Alert Forecast: Turning warmer on Thursday

Updated: Sep. 27, 2023 at 10:30 PM EDT
|
By Matt Engelbrecht
Fog will be in the forecast early Thursday and Friday morning

Latest News

News

First Alert Forecast

First Alert Forecast: Showers and clouds, but staying warm

Updated: Sep. 25, 2023 at 10:47 PM EDT
|
By Matt Engelbrecht
Rain will be around the next few days. Highs will warm back to the upper 70s this weekend.

News

First Alert Weather - Saturday, September 16, 2023

First Alert Forecast: Comfy Saturday; Clouds and some rain Sunday

Updated: Sep. 15, 2023 at 11:20 PM EDT
|
By Gary Sieber
Kickoff conditions will be warm and cloudy on Saturday for the Irish

News

First Alert Forecast

First Alert Forecast: Staying sunny and warming into Saturday

Updated: Sep. 14, 2023 at 11:26 PM EDT
|
By Matt Engelbrecht
Next shower chance arrives Saturday night into Sunday

News

First Alert Weekend Weather: Fog Early... Then Sunshine!

Updated: Aug. 25, 2023 at 5:16 PM EDT
|
By Gary Sieber
Temperatures and humidity values falling as the weekend moves in

News

First Alert Weather: Heat, Humidity Reaching Dangerous Levels This Week

Updated: Aug. 19, 2023 at 11:34 PM EDT
|
By Gary Sieber
Heat will build all week until a low pressure moves into the Midwest late this week.

Traffic

Lane closures, restrictions in place on stretch of Portage Avenue

Updated: Jul. 24, 2023 at 10:44 AM EDT
|
By 16 News Now
The street is expected to reopen Friday, July 28, weather permitting.