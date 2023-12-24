Advertise With Us

Elkhart man dies in shooting involving St. Joe County deputy, Mishawaka police officer

By WNDU.com
Published: Dec. 24, 2023 at 11:29 AM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MARSHALL COUNTY, Ind. (WNDU) - Indiana State Police say an Elkhart man has died after a shooting involving a deputy with the St. Joseph County Police Department and an officer with the Mishawaka Police Department early Sunday morning in Marshall County.

According to ISP, officers were called just before 5:10 a.m. to the 200 block of S. Dixie Way in Roseland on reports of shots fired. Minutes later, a St. Joseph County deputy spotted the suspect vehicle, a black 2004 Lincoln SUV, and tried to pull it over.

The driver didn’t stop and led officers on a multi-county chase. Officers from the Mishawaka Police Department joined in the pursuit when it reached Capital Avenue/Elm Road.

The driver of the Lincoln later drove into a field approximately half a mile south of the intersection of Elm Road and Tyler Road in Marshall County. That’s where he reportedly tried to run away on foot.

Indiana State Police say the St. Joseph County deputy and the Mishawaka officer then fired their weapons at the suspect. It’s unclear at this time if the suspect was firing back at police.

The suspect, who was identified as 54-year-old Johnny Lee Wood of Elkhart, was pronounced dead at the scene. An autopsy on Wood is scheduled for Tuesday, Dec. 26.

ISP is handling the investigation. At the conclusion of it, all information will be turned over to the Marshall County Prosecutor’s Office for review.

Copyright 2023 WNDU. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Man dies after car runs off road, hits house in Granger
Inmate dies at St. Joseph County Jail
Students to sing for Pope on New Year’s Day
Students to sing for Pope on New Year’s Day
Laura Lynch, a founding member of The Dixie Chicks, was killed in a head-on crash on Saturday...
Reports: Founding member of The Dixie Chicks dies in car crash
Alberto Valle-Carranza
Man wanted for murder in Washington DC arrested in LaPorte County

Latest News

LIVE: Follow Santa Claus as he delivers presents across the globe using NORAD’s Santa Tracker
First Alert Weather
First Alert Weather: Fog Christmas Eve. Rain for Christmas Day
First Alert Weather
First Alert Weather
Over 100 million Americans will travel by car this holiday season, meaning there’s less room...
Indiana State Police ask holiday motorists to slow down and drive sober