Elkhart man dies in shooting involving St. Joe County deputy, Mishawaka police officer

MARSHALL COUNTY, Ind. (WNDU) - Indiana State Police say an Elkhart man has died after a shooting involving a deputy with the St. Joseph County Police Department and an officer with the Mishawaka Police Department early Sunday morning in Marshall County.

According to ISP, officers were called just before 5:10 a.m. to the 200 block of S. Dixie Way in Roseland on reports of shots fired. Minutes later, a St. Joseph County deputy spotted the suspect vehicle, a black 2004 Lincoln SUV, and tried to pull it over.

The driver didn’t stop and led officers on a multi-county chase. Officers from the Mishawaka Police Department joined in the pursuit when it reached Capital Avenue/Elm Road.

The driver of the Lincoln later drove into a field approximately half a mile south of the intersection of Elm Road and Tyler Road in Marshall County. That’s where he reportedly tried to run away on foot.

Indiana State Police say the St. Joseph County deputy and the Mishawaka officer then fired their weapons at the suspect. It’s unclear at this time if the suspect was firing back at police.

The suspect, who was identified as 54-year-old Johnny Lee Wood of Elkhart, was pronounced dead at the scene. An autopsy on Wood is scheduled for Tuesday, Dec. 26.

ISP is handling the investigation. At the conclusion of it, all information will be turned over to the Marshall County Prosecutor’s Office for review.

