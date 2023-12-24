Advertise With Us

4-star QB CJ Carr already getting acclimated with Irish

The four-star signal caller from Michigan recently signed with the Irish as part of their 2024...
The four-star signal caller from Michigan recently signed with the Irish as part of their 2024 recruiting class. But he arrived on campus early back on Dec. 15, giving him the opportunity to participate in Notre Dame’s bowl practices.(WNDU)
By Jackson Neill
Published: Dec. 23, 2023 at 10:23 PM EST|Updated: 31 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - Notre Dame’s Sun Bowl matchup against Oregon State is less than a week away, and there’s one player practicing with the team who can’t play.

That’s freshman quarterback CJ Carr.

The four-star signal caller from Michigan recently signed with the Irish as part of their 2024 recruiting class. But he arrived on campus early back on Dec. 15, giving him the opportunity to participate in Notre Dame’s bowl practices.

Even though he’s an early enrollee, he can’t play in the Sun Bowl. So, Steve Angeli and Kenny Minchey will be the options for the Irish under center down in El Paso.

But getting in Carr, who’s ranked as a four-star prospect and top five at his position by 247Sports recruiting, has been a big bonus in these extra bowl practices.

“He’s gonna be a great player. But it’s just good to have him here and that comfort,” said Notre Dame head coach Marcus Freeman. “As you move into the winter, you move into spring ball, he’s not starting from ground zero. He knows what the expectations are. He’ll know where to go. He’ll be able to help those guys that are coming in in January figure it out. But I’m glad he’s here, and I’m excited for the future of CJ Carr.”

The Irish will play the Oregon State Beavers in the Sun Bowl on Friday, Dec. 29. Kickoff is slated for 2 p.m. EST on CBS.

Copyright 2023 WNDU. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Man dies after car runs off road, hits house in Granger
A mugshot of James Renick.
Man arrested after allegedly taking pictures of Culver Academies students on campus
Andrew Royer
Elkhart ordered to pay more than $11 million wrongful conviction settlement
LSU offensive coordinator Mike Denbrock
Reports: Mike Denbrock hired as Notre Dame football’s new offensive coordinator
Cassopolis police arrest the Grinch!

Latest News

Notre Dame men snap 3-game losing streak in 60-56 win over Marist
LSU offensive coordinator Mike Denbrock
Reports: Mike Denbrock hired as Notre Dame football’s new offensive coordinator
Hidalgo’s triple-double leads No. 14 Notre Dame over Western Michigan 84-47
Notre Dame quarterback Tyler Buchner (12) holds with the MVP trophy after the team's Gator...
Former Irish QB Tyler Buchner returning to Notre Dame to play lacrosse