4-star QB CJ Carr already getting acclimated with Irish

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - Notre Dame’s Sun Bowl matchup against Oregon State is less than a week away, and there’s one player practicing with the team who can’t play.

That’s freshman quarterback CJ Carr.

The four-star signal caller from Michigan recently signed with the Irish as part of their 2024 recruiting class. But he arrived on campus early back on Dec. 15, giving him the opportunity to participate in Notre Dame’s bowl practices.

Even though he’s an early enrollee, he can’t play in the Sun Bowl. So, Steve Angeli and Kenny Minchey will be the options for the Irish under center down in El Paso.

But getting in Carr, who’s ranked as a four-star prospect and top five at his position by 247Sports recruiting, has been a big bonus in these extra bowl practices.

“He’s gonna be a great player. But it’s just good to have him here and that comfort,” said Notre Dame head coach Marcus Freeman. “As you move into the winter, you move into spring ball, he’s not starting from ground zero. He knows what the expectations are. He’ll know where to go. He’ll be able to help those guys that are coming in in January figure it out. But I’m glad he’s here, and I’m excited for the future of CJ Carr.”

The Irish will play the Oregon State Beavers in the Sun Bowl on Friday, Dec. 29. Kickoff is slated for 2 p.m. EST on CBS.

