WATCH: Santa visits NICU at Beacon Children’s Hospital

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - Santa Claus came to town to make a special visit to some of Michiana’s youngest residents!

The big man himself stopped by the NICU at Beacon Children’s Hospital to spread some Christmas cheer to the babies and their families.

The little ones were also decked out for the occasion in their finest holiday attire!

You can check it all out in the video above!

