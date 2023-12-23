WATCH: Santa visits NICU at Beacon Children’s Hospital

By WNDU.com
Published: Dec. 22, 2023 at 8:37 PM EST|Updated: moments ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - Santa Claus came to town to make a special visit to some of Michiana’s youngest residents!

The big man himself stopped by the NICU at Beacon Children’s Hospital to spread some Christmas cheer to the babies and their families.

The little ones were also decked out for the occasion in their finest holiday attire!

You can check it all out in the video above!

Copyright 2023 WNDU. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Holidays

Cassopolis police arrest the Grinch!

Updated: 5 hours ago
|
By WNDU.com
In light of the Christmas season, the Grinch was sentenced to two hours of community service, which will be served on Sunday.

Events

South Bend’s Reparatory Justice Commission to host public forum in January

South Bend’s Reparatory Justice Commission to host public forum in January

Updated: Dec. 19, 2023 at 11:23 PM EST
|
By 16 News Now and Monica Murphy
The commission will gather community feedback and then make recommendations to the Common Council.

Holidays

Kroc Center distributes toys to hundreds of St. Joseph County families

Updated: Dec. 19, 2023 at 3:15 PM EST
|
By WNDU.com and Waleed Alamleh
The community center held its annual "Distribution Day" on Tuesday, where families who signed up for Christmas assistance picked through a room full of toys for their little ones.

Holidays

South Bend Symphony Orchestra brings Christmas spirit to Morris with ‘Home for the Holidays’

Updated: Dec. 17, 2023 at 6:21 PM EST
|
By WNDU.com
This weekend’s shows also featured performances by the Michiana Festival Chorus and the Southold Dance Theater.

Latest News

Events

A photo of the band Gin Blossoms.

Gin Blossoms to perform at Silver Creek Event Center in March

Updated: Dec. 17, 2023 at 12:14 PM EST
|
By 16 News Now
The Arizona-based alternative rock band will be taking the stage at Four Winds New Buffalo’s Silver Creek Event Center on March 16 at 9 p.m.

Community

Nearly 3,000 wreaths placed on graves at Mishawaka’s Fairview Cemetery

Updated: Dec. 16, 2023 at 6:09 PM EST
|
By George Mallet
For decades, Wreaths Across America has organized a momentous tribute to service members at military cemeteries nationwide.

Holidays

Santa and his helpers bring Christmas cheer to MSP Niles Post

Updated: Dec. 16, 2023 at 6:06 PM EST
|
By Natacha Casal and WNDU.com
Families brought their kids to the Niles law enforcement complex to meet and talk to Santa.

Holidays

Monroe Circle Community Center hosts 8th annual Christmas Store

Updated: Dec. 16, 2023 at 6:03 PM EST
|
By Natacha Casal
The goal is to give local families who may be having a tough time during the holidays to purchase Christmas gifts.

Holidays

Santa visits the River Valley Farmers Market

Updated: Dec. 16, 2023 at 6:02 PM EST
|
By Natacha Casal
Families got the chance to take pictures with Santa and pet “polka-dotty,” along with making arts and crafts.

Holidays

South Bend Symphony Orchestra presents ‘Home for the Holidays’ this weekend

Updated: Dec. 16, 2023 at 12:46 PM EST
|
By WNDU.com
The show features beloved Christmas carols and memorable seasonal tunes that are sure to get you in the holiday spirit!