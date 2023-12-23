Students to sing for Pope on New Year’s Day

GRANGER, Ind. (WNDU) - Students from Catholic schools in our area will sing for Pope Francis on New Year’s Day. Most of the students are parishioners at St. Pius X in Granger.

They, along with 3,000 other students, were invited to sing.

“So, we have the International Pueri Cantores Festival. Pueri Cantores is Latin for young singers...We are actually singing for the Papal mass on New Year’s Day at ten a.m. and Pope Francis will be presiding, so we will get that opportunity. So, that’s the culmination of the festival. We will actually have a time of rehearsal where the Pope will actually walk into our rehearsal,” said Jeremy Hoy, who is the director of liturgy and music at St. Pius X Catholic Church.

These students will also sing at several churches while there.

“We’ll have individual times to do some concerts in some of the churches, but there will be at the final mass, it’s everybody. All together at once,” said Hoy.

They were supposed to go in 2020, but then COVID hit. While it has been a long time coming, students said they are nervous and excited.

“I think it’s going to be a very spiritual and great experience for both of us,” said Allyson Fraker.

“I’m extremely excited. We’ve been preparing a very long time for this and so it’s going to be really amazing. And the music is so beautiful, like I’ve teared up during rehearsals, just with how amazing it is,” said Emmarose Hoy.

“I never even thought about going to Rome, so this is like a new experience for me, and I haven’t been out of the country in a few years, so I think it’s pretty cool to meet the Pope as well,” said Brooklyn Henderson.

