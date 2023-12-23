South Bend Cubs named top Single-A franchise in country by Baseball America

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - The South Bend Cubs are being recognized as one of the top minor league franchises in the country.

The Cubs were named the top Single-A franchise in minor league baseball by Baseball America this week. They were given the Bob Freitas Award, which is awarded annually to a franchise from each of Minor League Baseball’s classification levels.

The Freitas award recognizes long-term business success, community involvement, and operational excellence. The Cubs were selected for this year’s award among 59 other High-A and Low-A Minor League Baseball teams. South Bend was last bestowed with this honor in 1993.

“It’s an honor to be recognized as one of the top organizations in Minor League Baseball by Baseball America,” said South Bend Cubs Chairman and Owner Andrew T. Berlin. “We’ve made a number of changes and improvements to enhance the fan experience over the last twelve years with even more on the way. It’s a testament to the hard work and dedication of our entire staff.”

After Berlin purchased the club in November 2011, several improvements and changes were made to benefit fans and players alike. The Cubs have invested more than $32 million into upgrades to Four Winds Field, allowing it to become one of the best minor league ballparks in the country. The ballpark was voted Best High-A Baseball stadium by Ballpark Digest in 2017, 2022, and 2023.

The community seems to like the changes, as more than 3.2 million fans have attended ballgames at Four Winds Field since 2012. Last season, the Cubs averaged 4,915 fans per game and sold out 49 of their 66 home games.

And it doesn’t hurt when the product on the field is also top tier. The Cubs have won two Midwest League championships in the last five years (2019 and 2022).

“This award is as much a testament of our community as it is our organization,” said South Bend Cubs Team President Joe Hart. “We’ve always been more than a baseball team. Our club strives to not only provide a family-friendly experience at the ballpark, but to also be good partners in the community. We are incredibly honored to be recognized by Baseball America.”

