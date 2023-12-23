South Bend adjusts trash pickup schedule for Christmas, New Year’s

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - If you live in South Bend and you’re waiting for your trash to get scooped up over the next couple of weeks, here’s an important reminder.

The city’s trash pickup will be delayed by one day each of the next two weeks due to the Christmas and New Year’s holidays. That means if your trash is usually picked up on Mondays, it’ll be picked up on Tuesday, and so on.

For the week of Dec. 25, trash pickup will be:

Monday, Dec. 25 : Christmas, no trash pickup

Tuesday, Dec. 26 : Areas normally serviced on Monday

Wednesday, Dec. 27 : Areas normally serviced on Tuesday

Thursday, Dec. 28 : Areas normally serviced on Wednesday

Friday, Dec. 29 : Areas normally serviced on Thursday

For the week of Jan. 1, trash pickup will be:

Monday, Jan. 1 : New Year’s Day, no trash pickup

Tuesday, Jan. 2 : Areas normally serviced on Monday

Wednesday, Jan. 3 : Areas normally serviced on Tuesday

Thursday, Jan. 4 : Areas normally serviced on Wednesday

Friday, Jan. 5 : Areas normally serviced on Thursday

The city is also reminding residents that city offices will be closed on Dec. 25 and Jan. 1 in observance of Christmas and New Year’s Day.

