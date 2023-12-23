South Bend adjusts trash pickup schedule for Christmas, New Year’s
Published: Dec. 22, 2023 at 8:52 PM EST|Updated: 15 minutes ago
SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - If you live in South Bend and you’re waiting for your trash to get scooped up over the next couple of weeks, here’s an important reminder.
The city’s trash pickup will be delayed by one day each of the next two weeks due to the Christmas and New Year’s holidays. That means if your trash is usually picked up on Mondays, it’ll be picked up on Tuesday, and so on.
For the week of Dec. 25, trash pickup will be:
- Monday, Dec. 25: Christmas, no trash pickup
- Tuesday, Dec. 26: Areas normally serviced on Monday
- Wednesday, Dec. 27: Areas normally serviced on Tuesday
- Thursday, Dec. 28: Areas normally serviced on Wednesday
- Friday, Dec. 29: Areas normally serviced on Thursday
For the week of Jan. 1, trash pickup will be:
- Monday, Jan. 1: New Year’s Day, no trash pickup
- Tuesday, Jan. 2: Areas normally serviced on Monday
- Wednesday, Jan. 3: Areas normally serviced on Tuesday
- Thursday, Jan. 4: Areas normally serviced on Wednesday
- Friday, Jan. 5: Areas normally serviced on Thursday
The city is also reminding residents that city offices will be closed on Dec. 25 and Jan. 1 in observance of Christmas and New Year’s Day.
